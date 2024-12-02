Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg told off Sunny Hostin on The View

The ladies on The View had a great week off during the Thanksgiving holiday, but they came back ready to get down to business.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, The View showed new but pre-recorded episodes during the first part of the holiday week, with reruns on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The ladies deserved a good break from The View, especially during the intense election season.

The atmosphere on The View was so fierce that Sunny Hostin had to tone things down after heated interactions with others at the table.

Anytime the ladies, including Sara Haines or Joy Behar, discuss allegations about anyone, Sunny reads a legal disclaimer, but recently this caused a problem.

Whoopi Goldberg dragged Sunny on The View for simply doing her job after a segment that included an allegation, necessitating a legal disclaimer.

Whoopi scolded Sunny after hurrying up her segment

Whoopi brought up Pete Hegseth during a recent episode of The View. According to Mother Jones, Pete is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, and he has several allegations against him.

Whoopi brought up an older email about Pete calling him an alleged abuser of women, which the ladies subsequently discussed. The person who sent the email has now sent a new email recanting the allegation.

The off-camera crew tried to get Whoopi to wrap up her commentary while Sunny tried to read the legal disclaimer asserting that Pete was innocent. He had no charges brought against him.

Whoopi waved them off and told Sunny, “It’s not going to be that quick,” after she tried to enter the conversation.

After Sunny read the disclaimer, Whoopi looked at her and snapped, “You rushed me for that?”

Fans reacted to the segment on X (formerly Twitter.)

One fan said, “She said you rushed me for that?” and sent a GIF of a lady laughing.

Another fan shared that it was hilarious to have Sunny read a legal disclaimer that negates all the ladies spoke about, calling it “pure comedy.”

A fan thinks it is funny for Sunny Hostin to read her legal disclaimer on The View. Pic credit: @chirpperjones/X

Sunny and Alyssa Farah Griffin play nice together

Recently, Sunny and Alyssa got into a spat on The View, forcing Whoopi to take the episode to a commercial break.

Since that happened, the ladies have been trying to get along, at least in front of the cameras.

A recent photo of the ladies has them giving off “Wicked” vibes. The ladies are referring to the new musical out in theaters.

The ladies look like they are fast friends again, even if it is just for show.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.