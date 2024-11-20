Sunny Hostin’s ‘messy’ fight with a co-star causes The View to shut down

A recent episode of The View got so heated between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin that Whoopi Goldberg had to step in and shut everything down.

Whoopi moderates The View and frequently takes direction from the producers, who tell her when to pause and go to the commercial.

Most of the time, she fights the clock a bit if she’s mid-sentence, but this time was a different story, and Whoopi hastily called a halt to an interchange that kept escalating.

A recent fight between Sunny and Alyssa caused Whoopi to shut down the discussion and send the show into a commercial break to end the chaos.

Fans have commented on Sunny’s behavior in the recent past since she has been so angry over the election results that she has been snippy with the other ladies.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Sunny has attacked several of her co-hosts, including Joy Behar, when she insulted her eating habits. This time, she would not let Alyssa get a word in edgewise.

Whoopi halts the ‘messy’ fight between Sunny and Alyssa

During a recent hot topics segment, the ladies were discussing school vouchers when things went sideways, and Whoopi had to halt the show, sending it to a commercial after scolding the ladies.

Sunny spoke about her poor childhood and how she did not support school vouchers when Alyssa tried several times to say something, but she kept getting ignored.

Sunny was deep into her diatribe against vouchers when Alyssa began, “I don’t see it…” Sunny cut in, “Let me just finish this…”

Alyssa tried again, “I’m not making this up.” Sunny kept shutting her down as Alyssa got louder speaking about Sunny’s private education while she went to public schools.

Alyssa tried one last time and said, “If I may get in just to make it a conversation,” but Sunny did not back down.

It went back and forth, and no one could understand, so Whoopi stopped it all, saying, “Because no one can figure out what is being said here right now… No, there is no final word here…”

She then sent the show off to a commercial.

WILL TRUMP APPOINTEES DISMANTLE GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on President-elect Trump choosing TV personality Dr. Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and former WWE executive Linda McMahon for education secretary. pic.twitter.com/uEOgZkot1A — The View (@TheView) November 20, 2024

Once the show returned from the break, Whoopi looked around the table and reiterated, “We are having a conversation, and sometimes it’s messy.”

The ladies then finished the topic, with Alyssa leading with her thoughts.

Joy Behar interviewed Francis Ford Coppola about his new project

Recently, Joy Behar interviewed Francis Ford Coppola about his project Megalopolis.

The genius behind movies like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now has a new sci-fi movie out and stopped by The View to share about it.

He told Joy that the movie was a warning of what could happen to America, comparing it to the downfall of the Roman Empire.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.