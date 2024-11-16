Sunny Hostin shames Joy Behar for eating her feelings on The View

Sunny Hostin attacked Joy Behar in a recent episode of The View in a cringe-worthy way that seemed low even for the sharp-tongued host.

It seems Sunny has been sniping with everyone lately, from Sara Haines to Alyssa Farah Griffin, and that seems risky at a time when ABC still has not renewed her contract.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, even fans are worried about Sunny being in trouble with the network because of how mean things have gotten lately on The View.

Now that the election is over, things are starting to calm down on The View, and the ladies can begin to discuss more accessible topics than who to vote for in any office.

Recently, Joy tried to move from one segment to another, simply doing her job as moderator since Whoopi was off for another of her long weekends.

Sunny took this opportunity to comment on Joy’s snacking, which seems to have increased lately, and shame her for overeating.

Sunny sniped at Joy during The View, saying she was ‘eating a lot’

Most of the time, the ladies on The View seem like good girlfriends until some snark comes out and hurts someone.

Recently, Sunny called out Joy for her overeating, saying she’d noticed how much Joy had been scarfing down before the show.

In a segment poking fun at the elections, Joy shared about a cruise that is four years long and is for those who did not vote for President-elect Trump, according to the advertising.

Joy mentioned something about herself, saying, “I’m going to gain 500 pounds,” and Sunny broke in to say, “Yes.”

The segment went downhill as Sunny shamed Joy for overeating, even showing photographs of the evidence on the air.

Joy likes to snack on her favorite Skinny Pop Kettle Corn before filming the show, and Sunny has stalked her and snapped photos of her while she eats it.

Sunny said, “Joy, I’ve noticed that you have started really eating a lot at like 8 a.m…You’ve been eating your feelings. It’s like popcorn all the time, Joy!”

Joy just laughed off the mean comments from Sunny and went on with the show.

Joy’s gift to Whoopi inspired Rachel Ray

Rachel Ray, who has been arguing with her husband lately, tuned in to see Joy give Whoopi her annual lasagna birthday gift.

Joy cooks this special dish each year for Whoopi on her birthday. This year, she gifted it to Whoopi in a unique lasagna holder designed by Rachel Ray.

Rachel noticed that Joy used it in her gift to Whoopi and sent a special shout-out on Instagram.

Rachel asked for Joy’s lasagna recipe to do something special for the upcoming holiday season.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.