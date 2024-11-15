Sunny Hostin fans worry if she’s in trouble on The View

Things may be settling down on The View as the conversation turns to topics other than who will win the presidency, and fans noticed the change.

The ladies on The View seem to be genuine friends with each other, even if they don’t always agree politically, but even those friendships faltered towards the end of the election season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines got into a heated spat, even though Sara gets along with everyone.

Sara Haines is such a calming influence that people would like her to take over as moderator when Whoopi Goldberg is off doing other things.

Sunny, a favorite co-host among The View’s fans, is also not doing well, even after the election, which has some worried.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The View is supposedly looking at each of the ladies while trying to decide who is coming back next year and who could be leaving, including Sunny, who hasn’t renewed her contract as of this writing.

Fans worry about Sunny Hostin getting into trouble post-election

Sunny’s candidate did not win the election, and she seems to be having difficulty letting that go and returning to the easy banter the ladies usually enjoy.

Fans of The View recently posted on Reddit about the show’s mood and how it is returning to normal. One fan shared that “today’s [sic] show was refreshing.”

Fans discussed Sunny after last month’s sniping with the other ladies.

One fan shared, “I wonder if Sunny is getting into trouble behind the scenes.” If she is calming down on the set, it could be because she got a talking to from her producers on The View, or she is getting used to the new normal politically.

Another fan wrote, “ABC is rumored to be preparing to do a shakedown internally, especially after the outcome of the elections.”

Sunny Hostin’s fans are worried about her getting into trouble with her harsh viewpoints. Pic credit: u/Nickchandler1989/r/theview/Reddit If it is true that The View is looking at their demographic and seeing how well the ladies on the current panel are doing, some may be right to worry about Sunny. Joy Behar, Whoopi, and Sunny’s contracts are up for renewal, and if they aren’t renewed for Season 29, the whole panel could look drastically different. The View sees outstanding ratings after the election Everyone tuned in to see The View after the current election, giving way to the most-watched episode in a decade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The View is doing well, which could mean the ladies — even Sunny Hostin — will all return next year.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.