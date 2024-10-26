The View fans want Sara Haines promoted as Whoopi Goldberg takes a break

Sara Haines has been causing a stir lately on The View, and fans are calling for her promotion to moderator instead of Joy Behar.

Sara was recently put into her place by the current moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, over her hand gestures during a heated political segment.

But now, Whoopi is taking a break while she rehearses for the Broadway musical Annie, and fans are noticing signs that Joy Behar may be getting tired in her role as backup moderator.

While Whoopi takes time off, Joy Behar fills in as moderator, but it could be getting too much for Joy. Not being moderator would also give her more time for the comedic one-liners for which she is best known.

Sara, who has a long career with ABC and even worked with Michael Strahan at one point, could easily moderate the panel, especially if Joy or Whoopi were to retire.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, The View executives may be making some changes after this political season, and fans say promoting Sara should be on their radar.

Fans call for Sara to be promoted instead of Joy

Fans of The View have been vocal about the show from day one, and they never stop suggesting changes that they think will be best for the show.

Calls for Sara to become promoted on The View while Whoopi is off preparing for her stint on Broadway in December have become louder amongst the fanbase.

Recently, in a Facebook post, fans started talking about Whoopi’s absence from the podcast and her usual Fridays off.

One fan commented that “Joy should not be the moderator” while Whoopi is off, and it should be Sara. The fan noted that Joy always seems to be “throwing some stupid joke or nonsensical comment out” in a bid for attention.

Another fan shared that they loved Joy’s “humor.” One last fan shared that Sara was needed on the latest episode while Whoopi was absent, saying, “Joy appears just tired of preaching to the choir that’s not listening.”

Fans are sure that Sara Haines should be promoted to moderator while Whoopi Goldberg is gone. Pic credit: @TheView/Facebook

Will The View look different next year?

In a recent Instagram post, The View shared a photo of Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines in a group hug.

Three of the four ladies, Whoopi, Joy, and Sunny, will have to sign new contracts to continue on with another season of The View.

Reuters reports that there are no signs that ABC will not review their contracts, although, at the time of this writing, there have been no updates saying the ladies have new contracts.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.