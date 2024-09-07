Here’s why Sunny Hostin fans are asking if this is her final season on The View

The View is back with Season 28, and fans are already asking about the stars and who will return next year.

It is no secret that some fans feel the ladies are aging and calling for a younger panel on The View.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, the network will examine The View this fall to decide whether the show is profitable as the ladies and audience age.

The ladies, including Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, are all back for the new season, but some fans wonder if the table will have the same faces next year.

Whoopi Golberg and Joy Behar always seem ready to retire, primarily since they already work a reduced week, but fans also ask about Sunny Hostin.

Sunny has been having a rough time lately, as she is navigating a significant life change since her youngest has moved to college, but there is another reason why this could be her final season on The View.

Not everyone has updated their contracts for The View Season 29 and beyond

A fan asked on Reddit about several stars. Some of their contracts seem to only run through Season 28, this current season.

One fan asked if “anyone else noticed that Sunny, Joy & Whoopi’s contract hasn’t been renewed yet & it ends this season?” The fan went on to ask what others thought.

The View fans wonder if this is the last season for some ladies. Pic credit: u/StateRough8993/r/theview/Reddit

Variety reports that the three ladies’ contracts end with Season 28, which is this current season of The View.

If they don’t get renewed, this will be Whoopi, Joy, and Sunny’s final season, and fans are speculating about what will happen.

Other fans weighed in. One said, “They could use some fresh blood.” Another fan asked what many have to be thinking: “I just wouldn’t know who’d fill the HUGE shoes that are Whoopi & Joy.”

Another fan called the show “Beyond stale” before calling Sunny “annoying.”

The View fans react to a question about contract renewals for the ladies. Pic credit: u/StateRough8993/r/theview/Reddit

Sunny shared a fun photo from the premiere of Fight Night

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a mini-series filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, premiered this week on Peacock.

Sunny was invited to the Jazz Lincoln Center in New York showing earlier this week and shared a photo of herself in front of a nice-looking car.

Sunny is always ready to showcase her friends’ projects, and in this instance, she thanked Steve Forrest and mentioned several others, such as Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.