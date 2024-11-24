Will The View offer new episodes Thanksgiving week?

It is that time of year when the ladies on The View will take some time off for the holidays.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are both times of the year when Joy Behar or Whoopi Goldberg take time off to work on other projects or spend time with their families.

Some fans wonder whether The View will have new episodes for the upcoming Thanksgiving week.

Last year, Joy Behar caught the COVID-19 virus, was away from The View for several weeks, and did not return until the new year.

Whoopi Goldberg is busy preparing for a role in the Broadway musical Annie this season and would enjoy extra time off during the holidays.

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, shared during a recent podcast what would happen on The View for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Will The View be on hiatus during Thanksgiving week?

Brian Teta recently sat down with Ana Navarro on the podcast The View: Behind the Table and discussed the upcoming Thanksgiving week of The View episodes.

Brian started by saying that there would be no new podcast episodes for a week since they would not be in the studio filming episodes of the show.

While they were both thankful that it was Friday already, Brian shared with Ana and the podcast listeners that there would be some new shows during the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

These shows will be prerecorded but offer new content for viewing audiences at home.

According to Brian Teta, the episodes slated to air on Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be reruns.

By prepping some episodes, the entire cast of The View will be off for the week and can enjoy some downtime.

The ladies will be in the studio for their next live taping of The View on December 2, 2024.

Fans comment on Whoopi’s deja vu with audiences

Whoopi often remarks about the audience and how they seem familiar to her.

Whoopi and the other ladies, including Sunny Hostin, often tape segments that will be shown at different times, requiring reusing the same audience.

A fan on Reddit commented that the shows for Thanksgiving well will likely be “prerecorded” based on Brian’s comments on the podcast.

A fan of The View asked about new episodes coming up for Thanksgiving week. Pic credit: u/Lower_Alternative770/r/theview/Reddit

Other fans commented about Whoopi and her feelings of deja vu or seeing the audience members from another time.

One fan asked, “Is that why Whoopi always says she feels like she has seen the same audience before?”

Another clarified that some “portions are prerecorded,” which is why Whoopi makes those comments.

Fans of The View wonder about new shows for the Thanksgiving week. Pic credit: u/Lower_Alternative770/r/theview/Reddit

It is excellent that The View offers new content for fans instead of throwing some reruns in.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.