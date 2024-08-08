Here’s why Kelly Ripa’s friendship is ‘crucial’ for Alec Baldwin in the future

In all its different variations, Kelly Ripa has been on Live with Kelly and Mark since Regis Philbin ruled the morning show world.

Kelly’s longevity has enabled her to make long-lasting friendships on television, and people trust and respect her.

She is so beloved that Disney, the parent company that owns ABC and her talk show, is naming her a Disney Legend the second weekend in August 2024.

As Monsters and Critics reported, she can reunite with Ryan Seacrest during the weekend since he will be announcing the show.

Kelly can invite people to her show and promote them on her show and social media, so having her on your side is a great advantage for struggling celebrities.

One such celebrity, Alec Baldwin, has the happy circumstance of being a longtime friend of Kelly’s and could benefit from her goodwill, and an insider is calling that “crucial’ for the star.

Alec Baldwin allegedly needs Kelly Ripa’s friendship to help recover from his scandal

Alec Baldwin had faced charges over the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography for the Western Rust.

According to ABC News, Alec faced charges in the death of Halyna because the prop gun had real bullets in it instead of blanks.

The court case has been dismissed with prejudice.

He still has the scandal of the accidental death of a cast member following him, and Hollywood may not forget that any time soon, even though he is presumed guilt-free since the charges are gone.

Alec Baldwin is no stranger to fighting and controversy; he has had a legendary feud with Harrison Ford because he missed out on a Jack Ryan role.

Closer reports that a source said of Alec, “The man just has no filter, and that’s why the friendship with Kelly Ripa is so crucial to him going forward. She is incredibly beloved by her audience and prides herself on being known for telling it like it is and not sugarcoating anything.”

Kelly has been a longtime friend of Alec, having him on her show as a co-host and on her podcast, and if she chose to do it, she could assuage everyone’s fears of hiring Alec again.

She could surely change his life if she promoted him on her show; it would help smooth over the scandal.

What’s up with the Live with Kelly and Mark crew?

Live with Kelly and Mark is going on hiatus until September 3 and everyone is off doing their things.

Kelly will accept a Disney Legend Award on August 11 and Ryan Seacrest is hosting the show.

Mark made news this week since Kelly was absent; others filled in for her on LIVE.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son is having the summer of his life if the photo is shared is any indication.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.