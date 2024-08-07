LIVE’s Kelly Ripa responds to her son’s adventurous summer pic

While the LIVE with Kelly and Mark gang are all on vacation, fans have not heard much from Kelly Ripa, especially since she has been absent this week.

She’s been missing from her seat next to her husband, Mark Consuelos, while several other co-hosts like Deja Vu and Jane Krakowski fill in.

New episodes of the popular show are not expected until September 3, 2024, giving Kelly and Mark plenty of time off to enjoy themselves before the fall premiere while these last prerecorded episodes finish.

Kelly told fans through photos on Instagram that she and Mark were spending time with their daughter, Lola Consuelos, who had returned to the United States for the first time since last fall.

And now, one of their other kids, Michael Consuelos, has given fans a clue about what he’s up to this summer, and it looks like a lot of fun if you like waterfalls.

Michael shared a photo of him jumping off a massive waterfall on Instagram with the caption “Gollum Boy Summer,” and his mom, Kelly, responded.

Kelly responded to Micheal’s adventurous picture

Michael has called his summer a “Gollum Boy Summer” and references the iconic character from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series. Gollum, the character, loved a good waterfall.

Kelly responded to her son, “Atta Gollum boy,” while one of their friends, Faith Ford, gave a series of emojis. Faith worked with Kelly on the Hope & Faith comedy series and remains close to the family.

Fans also commented in the thread. One said, “WOW!” and another remarked that they would need a floatie.

Kelly Ripa responded to her son, Michael Consuelos, on Instagram. Pic credit: @michael.consuelos/Instagram

Micheal comes from his love of the outdoors and adventure naturally from his parents. They are always going on wonderful vacations around the world.

Wayne Brady shared about his new show on LIVE

While Jane Krakowski co-hosted with Mark, Wayne Brady stopped by to share about his new reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Wayne recently addressed his pansexuality and what that means for him, and now he is starring in a show about him and his family.

Wayne’s interview with Mark and Jane is on the YouTube channel for LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The story Wayne shared with Mark and Jane about how his reality show came about is worth the watch.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.