Fans are buzzing after Kelly Ripa was absent from Live with Kelly and Mark

Live with Kelly and Mark has been preempted in some markets for the 2024 Paris Olympics, making it difficult for some fans to watch the show.

With the show not airing any other time or available anywhere in its entirety, fans have had to get creative in keeping up with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Between watching snippets on the show’s website and seeing longer segments on YouTube, as Monsters and Critics has reported, there is no other way to see the show.

The season is wrapping up, and any new footage airing will have the disclaimer “previously recorded” on the screen.

Fans who could watch the show on ABC were in for a surprise: Kelly Ripa was absent in her seat next to Mark and needed a fill-in to co-host.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark has been away in Italy and needed a co-host to fill in for him, but it is extremely rare for Kelly not to be LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.