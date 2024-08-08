Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are poised for an electrifying reunion that fans won’t want to miss

LIVE with Kelly and Mark has looked different lately for fans of the popular show, with Kelly Ripa missing each day.

Mark Consuelos, her husband and co-host, has had several fill-ins, while Kelly is taking a break ahead of an exciting weekend.

Deja Vu, LIVE’s announcer, sat beside Mark while Kelly was unexpectedly absent without any official announcement or fanfare.

While Mark hasn’t mentioned why Kelly has been missing this week, she shared on her social media what is coming up, including a blast from her past.

Kelly was named one of the people on a list, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, and Harrison Ford, who will be honored as a Disney Legend in 2024.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, when Kelly was honored as a Disney Legend, she felt she was there as “comic relief” instead of being deserving of the honor.

Ryan Seacrest is announcing at the Disney Legend Awards

Not only will Kelly be honored with an award, but her old co-host, Ryan Seacrest, will be at #D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend and will be hosting the event.

Disney has announced that Kelly’s old co-host and friend, Ryan Seacrest, will announce the awards ceremony at the Hall of Fame Disney Legend Awards on August 11, 2024.

Ryan Seacrest hosts the 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony, Sunday, August 11 at #D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. More details: https://t.co/0T4BBBuzhj pic.twitter.com/k5XjS75PX0 — PAC Entertainment Movie Theater News and review (@PrestonHoover11) August 8, 2024

With Ryan Seacrest as the official ceremony host, he can catch up with Kelly and Mark sometime over the weekend.

Seeing how they interact on stage when Kelly accepts her award will be great. Ryan was a great addition to LIVE, and it was hard for fans when he left, although Mark is doing a fantastic job sitting next to Kelly each day on the show.

Ryan left LIVE and is now the host of Wheel of Fortune, taking Pat Sajak’s spot when he retired.

Kelly Ripa shares a throwback Disney photo

Kelly shared an old photo of her and her family at Disney World and another photo showing her as a Disney Legend, highlighting how long she’s been a Disney person.

The first photo is of her, her mom, dad, and sister at Disney World many years ago.

Kelly Ripa shared a throwback photo of her family at Disney World. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

She captioned it, “From Disney World to…” and then shared a photo of herself named a Disney Legend.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her being named a Disney Legend. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

In what can only be called a dream career, Kelly has achieved her goals and is worthy of being called a Disney Legend.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.