Here’s why Joy Behar’s fans say The View ‘is falling apart’

No one feels that the ladies on The View don’t deserve vacations and downtime; that isn’t why fans are upset this time.

Everyone enjoys taking spring break trips, although many cannot jet off to Italy like Whoopi Goldberg does whenever she gets the chance.

While Joy Behar, Whoopi, and the others are off spending time with their families before the Easter holiday, fans are watching reruns of The View.

Typically, shows like Live with Kelly and Mark shoot new host chats or segments that air during breaks, such as this one.

However, The View does not air any new content while it is on hiatus, and some fans are upset about Brian Teta, the executive producer, and his habit of not labeling episodes as reruns.

The View’s YouTube channel features all the clips and full-length episodes of the show, and now some fans are upset that they are not clarifying the rerun on the channel.

Joy Behar’s fans feel things are ‘falling apart’ on The View

During a recent episode of The View, featuring Joy Behar as the moderator, her fans took to YouTube to comment on their feelings about the repeats and reruns.

Fans are upset about the lack of clarity regarding the repeated episodes on YouTube, which differ from the televised episodes that claim to be prerecorded.

One fan said, “When you are posting reruns put it in the title of your posted video.”

The YouTube video title says, “The View Full Broadcast – April 18, 2025,” omitting that it is a rerun and not new content.

One of The View fans asked them to label the rerun episodes on YouTube. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Other fan comments confirm that the fanbase is upset about the prerecorded episodes. One said, “It had me stop viewing…” Another said, “I thought it was me!!”

Yet another said, “It’s all the same garbage anyway.”

The View fans are upset over The View airing reruns. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

One fan alluded that Brian, the executive producer, typically does not give notice when the show airs reruns, leaving fans to figure it out themselves.

This fan said, “Didn’t get the memo that this program would be in reruns all week.”

Viewers want to know when episodes rerun. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan chided the crew and said, “Yes, please tell us when the episode is a Rerun.”

Fans want to know when The View is a rerun. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Other fans asked, “Is this a repeat or old episode?” In answering that fan, another said that The View, “is falling apart finally! This divisive noise pollution needs to stop.”

The View fans’ remark about repeat episodes. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

What’s new with the ladies on The View?

Since the ladies on The View are on vacation this week, let’s check in on their activities.

Whoopi is in Italy on vacation, but she stopped by a talk show with Fabio Fazio called Che tempo che fa.

Joy has not shared much; she may be sick, as she missed three shows the week before the spring break hiatus, and Sunny Hostin is also quiet.

Sara Haines posted about her children on Instagram, letting her fans know she is enjoying some time with them.

Ana Navarro shared that she took a hike that nearly killed her while on her vacation.

During her downtime, Alyssa Farah Griffin joined a podcast. She appeared on the latest episode of Have I Got News For You.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c am on ABC.