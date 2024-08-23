Here’s what Boston Rob Mariano is asking his Deal or No Deal Island fans not to do

This month has been exciting for Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) fans, even though it has been on hiatus until Season 2 starts.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 2 of the Deal or No Deal spin-off, Deal or No Deal Island, has been held until midseason and is not slated for this fall.

It will be worth the wait if what the host, Joe Manganiello, has revealed comes true!

Joe shared with fans that filming Season 2 has wrapped, and he said he cannot wait for fans to see the “insane” things that they have cooked up.

He promised that Season 2 would be “bigger and better” than the first and was “dying” for fans to see it.

Boston Rob Mariano, the undisputed star player of DONDI Season 1, just shared a new Instagram post asking his fans not to do something.

Boston Rob Mariano asked his fans not to tell The Banker what he’s been up to

Boston Rob teased his fans earlier in the month when he shared a “top-secret project” that he had just wrapped. Sharp-eyed fans noticed he was in Panama on a beach, meaning he could have been in Season 2 of DONDI.

Another Survivor alum, Parvati Shallow, has been chosen for Season 2. But fans still hope that Boston Rob will show up somehow. Perhaps he could be featured as The Banker like Howie Mandel was able to be included in the show.

Boston Rob keeps hinting that he will be involved in some way. Recently, he shared a post asking his fans not to tell the Banker something important.

Boston Rob captioned the post, “Shhhhh! Dont tell the Banker…..but i had a little breakfast date with my man @joemanganiello and @caitlin__oconnor just wait till you find out what they have in store for Season 2 of @dealornodealtv on @nbc and @peacock @endemolshineus it’s gonna blow your mind!!!!🤯.”

Fans love seeing a breakfast with Joe Manganiello; this means that Boston Rob is keeping up with the show.

Boston Rob could be playing with his fans, especially if he comes back for Season 2 as The Banker or is there to help cheer on his friend Parvati.

Who is Endemol Shine US in Boston Rob’s post?

Boston Rob made sure to tag several companies in his posts, and most of them are well-known.

Deal or No Deal and NBC both got mentions in Boston Rob’s post since they make Deal or No Deal Island possible. He also tagged Peacock, the streaming service for all things NBC, where fans can watch Season 1 of DONDI.

One last company is maybe a little less known. Endemol Shine US creates shows for American television watchers.

DONDI is their latest production, but they have also worked on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, LEGO Masters, and Masterchef. Both LEGO Masters and Masterchef will return midseason alongside DONDI.

Deal or No Deal Island is on hiatus.