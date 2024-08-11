Boston Rob Mariano teases secret project and Deal or No Deal Island fans weigh in

Boston Rob Mariano made Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island a hit, and fans hope he will return somehow.

Anyone who has watched any reality television in the last decade knows about Boston Rob Mariano and his wife, Amber.

He has appeared on Survivor and The Amazing Race multiple times and has finely honed his craft as a reality show contestant.

Boston Rob’s expertise at playing a fun game and engaging fans is why many stayed to watch Deal or No Deal Island in Season 1 of the Deal or No Deal spinoff.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Boston Rob will appear in Traitors Season 3, the next show he had his eye on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Traitors Season 3 is finished filming. Boston Rob’s new secret project, teased on Instagram, has to be something else, and fans are reacting.

Fans hope that Boston Rob’s new secret project is on Deal or No Deal Island

In Boston Rob’s post, he begins, “And…That’s a Wrap!!!” Then he says, “Just wait till you see this one!!!!” He follows up with a “#Shhhh!!!” And then finished it with “#SecretProject!”

Fans started to react, hoping he would somehow show up on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.

One fan noticed a beach involved and speculated it had to be related to Survivor or a Deal or No Deal Island Redemption.

Another fan said, “It’s in Panama.” Another fan said, “Rob’s the banker.”

One last fan in the sampling said, “Better be second season of deal or no deal island. That show won’t make it without ya.”

Fans of Boston Rob hope he’ll be on Deal or No Island. Pic credit: @bostonrobmariano/Instagram

While it is much too soon for him to return as a contestant, there are other roles he could fulfill. Joe Manganiello was excellent as the host, and NBC has confirmed that he will return for Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.

That leaves the role of The Banker that Boston Rob could play, although NBC could have had him there to support Parvati Shallow, one of his Survivor alums who will be on Season 2 of the show.

If it is true that Rob is in Panama, it could be related to Deal or No Deal Island. The News-Press said the show was filmed on an “undisclosed Panama Island,” in an interview with Miranda Harrison.

Joe Manganiello is the perfect host for Deal or No Deal Island

The creators of Deal or No Deal Island picked the best person to host Deal or No Deal Island, and they chose Joe for the job.

He expertly broke the fourth wall when Aron Barbell jokingly admitted he did not know the birthdays of the women in his family during a heated segment of the show.

Joe helps make Deal or No Deal Island a good mixture of seriousness with the gameplay but also throws in many jokes to make it fun.

Deal or No Deal Island is on hiatus.