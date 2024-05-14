FOX unveils fall schedule, including timeslots for 9-1-1: Lone Star and Rescue Hi-Surf

FOX is the latest broadcast network to unveil its fall schedule, and there are some surprises.

We’ll start with the good news: 9-1-1: Lone Star will finally return to the air in September.

The series has been on hiatus for a year, but FOX is expected to give it a big promotional push as it succeeds the original 9-1-1 on Mondays at 8/7c.

16 months between seasons doesn’t bode well for the show’s future, but there’s a chance the numbers will still be strong enough to stay on the air.

9-1-1: Lone Star is being paired with Rescue Hi-Surf, a new drama series that will air on Mondays at 9/8c.

The Arielle Kebbel-led drama has also been confirmed to air along with the 2025 Super Bowl, hinting that FOX believes it will be a massive hit in the fall.

FOX is switching things up

Tuesdays on FOX will feature the sophomore season of Accused and the new Canadian import Murder in a Small Town.

The broadcast networks are welcoming more co-productions to help due to the challenges of reduced ratings.

The Rob Lowe-fronted The Floor, which snagged a two-season pickup, is moving.

The unscripted hit will air on Wednesdays at 9/8c, where it will air behind the next cycle of The Masked Singer.

Hell’s Kitchen and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will air on Thursdays.

Family Guy is taking an extended hiatus

After losing WWE Smackdown, FOX will welcome college football to its Friday night lineup.

Animation Domination with The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis will remain intact on Sundays in the fall.

For the first time in 19 years, Family Guy missed out on a slot on FOX’s fall schedule, but the show is set to return at midseason, likely with a truncated episode order.

Also held for midseason are Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Doc, Extracted, Going Dutch, The Great North, LEGO Masters, Masterchef, Name That Tune, and Next Level Chef.

The Cleaning Lady is getting a shakeup

Speaking of The Cleaning Lady, the Elodie Yung-led drama scored a pickup for 12 episodes, but there will be some changes.

The series, which was forced to write out leading man Adan Canto following his tragic death, is getting a new showrunner.

A new showrunner could take the show in a different direction, meaning we could see some new characters.

We’ll find out in 2024 when The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX.