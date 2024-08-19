Why isn’t Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 with Joe Manganiello returning in September?

Fall is right around the corner, and with that comes all of the fall premiere episodes of everyone’s favorite television shows, except Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which is not on that list.

Years of the COVID-19 Pandemic and added in writers’ strikes that hampered fall premiere seasons are behind us finally, and what is coming up in the next three months looks excellent.

Reality television fans have a great choice with Survivor to look forward to in September as Season 47 comes along. Sunday Night Football is back alongside Dancing with the Stars and the premier of The Golden Bachelorette during September.

October premieres include two Law & Orders, the original and SVU, and wrestling fans have WWE NXT coming. The real winners are those who love game shows, such as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Scrabble, and Press Your Luck, which will all be new in October.

November premiers have fewer offerings, but the best of the lot is Yellowstone’s final season, Night Court, and Outlander.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 isn’t on the list for those premiere months, but there is a reason why.

Here’s why Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 is not premiering in 2024

According to TVline, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 is missing from the 2024 lineup, but it is for a good reason. The network is holding the show until the midseason instead of airing beforehand.

Instead of premiering during the first three months of the fall season, the show will join The Bachelor, The Amazing Race, and American Idol and wait for the new year.

These shows are all coming back; the networks have green-lit new seasons, but exactly when they will air has yet to be determined.

Delaying the show premieres will give fans of these shows something to look forward to after the excitement of the holidays goes and everyone is deep into the winter months.

Joe Manganiello has confirmed that he has finished shooting Season 2. This news came suspiciously close to Boston Rob Mariano sharing a “top-secret” project involving a beach he had finished filming.

Fans will undoubtedly be excited if Boston Rob is on Season 2 since he was a fan favorite for the first season of the Deal or No Deal spinoff.

Joe Manganiello spotted out with his dog Bubbles

Joe Manganiello, the host of Deal or No Deal Island, is returning for Season 2. He recently shared that they wrapped up filming that season and called it insane.

Joe has a dog named Bubbles that travels everywhere with him, even when he films. Joe was spotted with his dog again, this time at a collectible store.

Let’s hope that Deal or No Deal Island returns quickly, especially if it is as “insane” as Joe promises the season to be.

Deal or No Deal Island is on hiatus.