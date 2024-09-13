Here’s how Lola Consuelos repaid LIVE’s Kelly Ripa for eavesdropping

Things will change for Live with Kelly and Mark as long-time executive Art Moore is retiring soon.

Kelly Ripa recently invited Art to her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, to celebrate the occasion ahead of his retirement.

During this podcast, Lola Consuelos paid Kelly Ripa back for eavesdropping on her as she filmed a project.

Lola has been sharing her music on social media and preparing for a big release, and Kelly posted that she was eavesdropping during one of Lola’s sessions.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly shared on Lola’s social media that she and Mark Consuelos listened outside the door as Lola filmed one of her songs.

Now, during one of Kelly’s special projects, Lola has paid her back for that as she interrupted and shared that she was eavesdropping herself.

Lola crashed Kelly’s podcast with Art Moore

Kelly’s latest podcast episode, Art Moore: The Art of Moore, aired recently and was full of celebrations about Art.

Kelly set up what seemed like a party in one of the bedrooms that now house her podcasting setup.

In what Art called a “very fancy” setup, Kelly had a buffet ready for the show, with screwdrivers and Pepsi for drinks, chips, and nuts for snacks.

Lola paid Kelly back for eavesdropping on the musical project by bursting in on Kelly’s interview with Art.

Lola said, “Oh, are we having screwdrivers?” before she revealed that she was eavesdropping on Kelly’s conversation about Art Moore and his retirement.

As Kelly and the others in the room started to share about Art and how they will miss him as he retires after 53 years with ABC, Lola was a welcomed interruption.

As Lola shared that she agreed with everything her mom said about Art, Kelly burst out, saying, “Oh, you were eavesdropping?” Lola could only confirm that she was listening.

If Kelly can listen in on Lola’s work projects, then it’s only fair for Lola to burst in and monitor Kelly’s podcast.

Lola’s new song has dropped on YouTube

After weeks of anticipation and glimpses here and there on Instagram, Lola’s newest song, The Watcher, has hit YouTube for all her fans to listen to and enjoy.

Kelly and Mark encouraged each of their children to find their place in the world, and Lola settled on her musical career. Lola also helps her father with his sports team, Campobasso, FC, with the ads when she’s not working on her music.

Hopefully, Lola will show up on LIVE and sing one day soon.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.