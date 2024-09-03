Mark Consuelos shares the sweet reason his daughter is his ‘good luck charm’

Live with Kelly and Mark returned from summer break for Season 37 to celebrate Mark Consuelos’ second year as co-host.

Mark joined Kelly Ripa as her co-host mid-season in 2023 when Ryan Seacrest left for better pastures and has done a great job in his stead.

LIVE returned this season with a new feature, Live Memories. This feature showcases memories from past years each day, with the first coming from the first episode of Season 36.

The memory clip of Kelly and Mark was a good opener for the newly revamped Stump Mark contest and a promise Mark would share about his sports team during the next episode.

Mark took his daughter Lola Consuelos to Italy for the first game of Campbasso FC’s new season, and apparently, that was good for the team.

Mark shared on his Instagram that Lola was a “good luck charm.” since the team won, he made a good choice.

Mark loves visiting with his daughter, Lola Consuelos, and visiting Italy to see his team. He is pleased when he can do both, as the photos he posted clearly show.

Lola has been featured in an ad campaign for the club and loves to see them play with her dad. She is their “good luck charm” since they won that first game.

Mark and Kelly are part owners of Campobasso, FC in Italy, and Mark travels to see them whenever possible. This time, after Kelly accepted her Disney Legends Award, Mark and Lola flew to Italy.

Mark’s team won, and as he posted photos from the trip, he called Lola his “good luck charm.”

One fan commented, “Amazing that you’re the owner of a small club.” Not everyone can buy into a small football team in Italy. Another fan said, “Great pics,” and that Lola “is stunning, so talented.” Then a fan commented on Lola’s music, saying, “Good luck to Lola…and yay for your team.”

Fans reacted to Mark Consuelos posting photos from Italy. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Fans loved the photos that Mark shared. One fan said, “Amazing photos!!!!” Another said, “Awesome.” And a third commented on the sweet picture of Mark and Lola, “You & Lola pic.”

Fans react to Mark Consuelos’ post on Instagram. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Taraji P. Henson just wanted a hot dog in Paris

The first guest of Season 38, Taraji P. Henson, told Kelly and Mark about her summer vacation in Paris. While on vacation during the Paris Olympics, she wanted some home-grown American food, such as hot dogs and french fries, but none were found.

Taraji shared that there were plenty of candy carts around, which Kelly would have loved since she is a candy fanatic, there just wasn’t the food an American would usually find at a stadium.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.