Here’s why LIVE’s Mark Consuelos ranted at Kelly Ripa: ‘I don’t care!’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back in their usual host seats on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

As Season 37 premieres, the couple have resumed their popular host chat that happens before Stump Mark each show.

Kelly and Mark usually air out their grievances during this time and have admittedly used this space to help their marriage since it is a safe space in front of the studio audience.

In addition to marriage therapy, the long-time married couple talks about things that bother them in the open space of the show, which helps keep them together.

Recently, Kelly shared her frustration that she’s Mark’s ATM since he never carries cash and she’s his backup plan.

This time, in discussing how cell phones can be distracting in schools, the topic went haywire, and Mark went on a tirade.

Mark declares, ‘I don’t care’ in a heated phone discussion on LIVE

Kelly brought up children with cell phones in school, which became a rant for Mark.

He shared that one of his peeves is people videoing concerts and fireworks instead of living in the moment.

Mark started a verbal onslaught against anyone who did that and tried to show others the videos.

Mark said, “All the people videotaping concerts and fireworks—you’ll never look at it again.”

He then went on, “Guess what! I don’t want to see it. I don’t care! I don’t want to watch your video on your phone!” He emphasized that everyone should be in the moment.

Unfortunately, Kelly reminded Mark, “You shot a video of me dancing on stage with Madonna.” Kelly fulfilled one of her bucket list items by going on stage at a Madonna concert and tasked Mark with videoing it for her.

Mark had to double down and say he would have enjoyed the concert rather than videotaping Kelly. Then, Kelly brought the receipts and said it was one video among the 800,000 videos of him and his kids and family that she has shot over the years.

Kelly ended the segment by saying, “We’re ranting today!”

Kelly admitted to eavesdropping on her daughter Lola

It is no secret that Lola Consuelos, Kelly and Mark’s daughter, is embarking on a musical career.

She recently shared another video of her singing, and Kelly and Mark commented on it.

Kelly called Lola’s music “Gorgeous!” She also revealed that she and Mark were eavesdropping outside the door as she performed. Mark also chimed in, “She’s back!”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos posted on Lola Consuelos’ Instagram post. Pic credit: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Listening to Lola’s complete album when it launches will be great.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.