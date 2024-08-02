Here’s how Kelly Ripa changed things up on Live with Kelly and Mark to honor a long-time employee

Live with Kelly and Mark got a slight change on the last new episode of the season for a particular reason.

One of the long-time employees, Art Moore, announced earlier this year that he would not be back in the fall.

Hollywood Reporter reports that Art has been a fixture at Live with Kelly and Mark in all its iterations since 1983.

He has been at the show since before Kelly Ripa arrived, and as Monsters and Critics have reported, she is a bit closer to retiring from the show herself if he’s not there.

Kelly continually hints at retirement, although less since her husband, Mark Consuelos, has been by her side full-time, but the time will eventually come for her to leave.

Mark has done a great job in the year since he started co-hosting full-time. Fans love to watch Stump Mark every day, and today’s was a bit different.

Kelly and Mark changed Stump Mark to pay tribute to Art Moore

Recently, Stump Mark became Stump Mark: Art Moore Edition in honor of the retiring Art Moore.

Kelly also had a special guest on the show, David Boreanaz from Seal Team. David was Art’s nephew and godson and came on to pay homage to his Uncle Art.

David got to play Stump Mark: Art Moore Edition with Kelly and Mark. Mark has to guess which of the two statements is true.

David said in the first one, “Uncle Art would take me to the five and dime store in his Lincoln Continental.” The second statement was, “After parties at the house, Uncle Art would always stay to talk and gossip.”

After asking some questions of David, Mark settled in and said that the Lincoln Continental question was correct.

“You are wrong, Mark,” rang out, and David won a mug and cup since he stumped Mark.

After seeing the Stump Mark t-shirt with Kelly jumping out of the mug, David asked if Kelly would come with the shirt.

Live with Kelly and Mark updates during the Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will continue to impact Live with Kelly and Mark until August 11.

Some fans can’t watch Live with Kelly and Mark because NBC airs the Olympics during the day, and LIVE is not streamed anywhere.

The best way to catch a favorite food segment, such as the following one with Foodfluencer Carleigh Bodrug, is to check out Live with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube page.

It will be interesting to see Live with Kelly and Mark’s changes in the fall once they return with new shows.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.