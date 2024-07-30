Fans are wondering how to get their Live with Kelly and Mark ‘fix’ during the Olympics — Here’s how

Live with Kelly and Mark is back this week with new episodes, but some fans are missing out and through no fault of their own.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are taking place now through August 11, 2024, and are being shown during the day, while some shows are pre-empted.

This is the case for Live with Kelly and Mark when shown on NBC in some markets, and fans notice it missing in the lineup.

Fans in the pre-empted markets missed out on Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos giving a replay of their weekend at the beginning of the week.

Kelly shared about her long weekend with her daughter Lola Consueloes, giving a glimpse of what it is like for her to come home from London after nine months away.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark shared his fun times in Italy while promoting his team, Campobasso, FC, and fans need their daily Kelly and Mark “fix.”

How can fans keep in the loop with Kelly and Mark?

While fans are sharing on social media how upset they are at the pre-empted show, there are ways to catch up.

One fan noticed that Kelly and Mark are preempted in their area because of the Olympics. Another said, “My area too. I was quite upset that I couldn’t get my fix.”

Fans are missing Live with Kelly and Mark and need their ‘fix.’ Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

While Live with Kelly and Mark is not streaming in its entirety anywhere on a service such as Disney, there are ways to watch most of each day’s episodes.

Most of each episode is broken up into segments, shown on LIVE’s YouTube channel, like this segment from earlier in the week featuring Bernadette Peters.

But most fans tune in for Kelly and Mark’s host chat and the Stump Mark segment.

The host chat and Stump Mark segments are typically shown on LIVE’s YouTube rather than the Live with Kelly and Mark website.

If fans navigate the site and onto videos, each day’s Hot Topic and then Stump Mark segments are there.

While it is an imperfect way to watch and get our “fix” of Kelly and Mark, it may have to do until the Olympics finish.

LIVE will be going on summer break soon

This is the last week of the new Live with Kelly and Mark shows until the new season starts in the fall.

The show may look different because long-time employee Art Moore is retiring, which may mean a crew shakeup.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly has shared that losing Art will be hard for her, and she may retire alongside him; he is that dear to her.

It will be exciting to see how things are changed on the show when the new season debuts this fall.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.