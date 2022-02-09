Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been leaning on her Full House family in the wake of Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, and Candace Cameron Bure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

It’s been a month since Candace Cameron Bure’s onscreen father, Bob Saget, was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room. But the Hallmark star finds herself still checking her phone for a text from him.

“I’m like waiting, like, come on! When is this going to happen?” she said in an interview with ET Online. “And I know it’s not going to happen.”

The actress said she has been finding solace with her former Full House castmates and Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo.

“We’ve all been in really close contact, and that was strangely one of the most unreal weeks of my life…from the week that he passed up into the funeral because we were all together every day practically 24 hours a day,” she said. “You know who your real friends are and who family is, and you know who shows up, and it means a lot, and you don’t want to let go of that, so having that contact with everyone — that’s been the most helpful part of it… None of us are alone in grieving him.”

65-year-old Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on January 9. He was in Orlando for a standup comedy performance.

The next day, Bure posted an emotional tribute to Instagram.

“I love you sooooo much,” she wrote. “I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Candace Cameron Bure mourns her ‘Bobby daddy’

Bure and Saget co-starred on the ABC sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995 and on the Netflix revival Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. The cast has remained close throughout the years, and Saget was even present the night Bure met her future husband, professional hockey player Valeri Bure.

In social media posts, Bure referred to Saget as her “Bobby daddy.”

“My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood.,” she wrote on Instagram. “You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh, and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

Bob Saget’s legacy

The comedian was known for his work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation. His sister Gay had the autoimmune disease, and she passed away in 1994 at the age of 47.

Bure is now helping raise money for the organization by selling reproductions of a sweatshirt she has that reads “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.” All the proceeds are going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

In her ET Online interview, Bure said the past month has been difficult.

“It’s been a rough roller coaster,” she said. “I still don’t believe that he’s gone.”