Candace Cameron Bure posts emotional tribute to TV father Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure poses with her onscreen father, Bob Saget, and her husband, Valeri Bure, at a 2019 Los Angeles event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget on social media after learning of his death on Sunday.

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, at about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene. The police said there was no evidence of foul play or drug use. The actor was 65 years old.

Bure posted photos to Instagram of her Full House co-star Bob Saget with the words, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye.”

She also tweeted the following: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

The actress starred with Saget on the ABC sitcom Full House, which ran from 1985 to 1995, and on the revival series Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016-2020.

Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t want to say goodbye to Bob Saget

In the post, Bure shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Fuller House, including two pics of her hugging the actor and one of the pair getting ready to walk down the aisle in her onscreen wedding.

“35 years wasn’t long enough,” she wrote.

Bure played the oldest of three daughters Saget’s character raised with his brother-in-law and his best friend.

The two were close in real life, and Saget was even present the night Bure met her future husband, hockey player Valeri Bure. In June, the actress posted photos to Instagram of the event as she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary.

In the pics, Bure posed with Saget and her other Full House co-stars Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin. In the caption, she wrote, “The first photo is the night I was introduced to and met my future husband, Valeri Bure. This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game @dcoulier invited @bobsaget, Lori Loughlin and me to.”

Long-time friends

Bure paid tribute to Bob Saget. Pic credit: @candacecbure/Twitter

In April, Bure made an appearance on Saget’s podcast, Here For You, in which she asked him to comment on rumors that she was fake.

“I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second,” she said. “For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?”

Saget replied, “You’re the opposite of fake. And I’m sorry — you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”