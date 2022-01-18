Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ sweatshirt now for sale

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget at the Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Over the weekend, Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure posted a photo on Instagram in which she wore a sweatshirt that read “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

On Monday, she announced that The Shop Forward would be selling more of the sweatshirts, along with a T-shirt and hoodie version, to raise money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Saget passed away on January 9 in his hotel room in Florida. The comedian and actor was a big supporter of the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

The comedian’s sister, Gay Saget, passed away from the disease in 1994 at the age of 47.

“So, this just happened,” Bure wrote in her post. “@theshopforward has generously donated their time to make these sweatshirts, t-shirts and hoodies happen in honor of Bob. 100% of the proceeds will go to Scleroderma Research Foundation @srfcure.”

At the end of her post, she added that Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters were in support of the effort.

Candace Bure called Bob Saget ‘Bobby Daddy’

Bure posted photo after photo to social media last week of her former co-star, whom she affectionately referred to as “Bobby Daddy.”

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the pair hugging. “We are all family, but you were the glue.”

Saget and Bure starred as father and daughter in Full House from 1987 to 1995. They were close in real life. Saget was even present the night Bure met her future husband, hockey player Valeri Bure.

Scleroderma and Gay Saget

In an interview only a few weeks before his sister passed away, Saget spoke about the pain of losing his older sister to the disease.

“It was a three-to-four year process, and she was gone,” Saget said during an interview with CBS News. “And I couldn’t bear it. I can’t get the images of the end of her life out of my head, ever.”

An autoimmune disease, scleroderma affects about 300,000 Americans, according to the National Scleroderma Foundation. In the majority of patients, immune cells will attack the body, causing damage, inflammation, and thickening of the skin. There is no known cure.

Saget worked with the Scleroderma Research Foundation for 25 years, spearheading the organization’s Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine fundraiser.

The foundation paid tribute to the comedian on its website with the message, “It is with a very heavy heart that we mourn the loss of our dear friend and Board member, Bob Saget. Bob was a champion for scleroderma patients everywhere dating back to 1991 when he first became involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, even before his sister Gay lost her battle with the disease.”

Sweatshirts and T-shirts sharing the “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” are available on the website HugLikeBob.com.