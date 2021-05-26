Grey’s Anatomy spin-off update provided by ABC Signature president

Addison Montgomery knows all about Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs Pic credit: ABC

A Grey’s Anatomy spin-off seemed to be in the works due to some recent comments made about the future of the franchise.

Earlier this television season, we had postulated that a new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off could run concurrently with Station 19 and that it would revolve around the Seattle Police Department. This was due to how often the police were getting featured.

Then, when it was revealed that Jackson Avery and April Kepner were leaving Seattle to head to Boston, rumors started up that they could be featured in a new spin-off, much like when Dr. Addison Montgomery went on to star on Private Practice.

Buzz was really going around social media this week that a new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off was indeed in the works, but now we, unfortunately, have to throw some cold water on the situation. Or, rather, we are passing on how someone else doused that idea.

No Grey’s Anatomy spin-off coming

“I would like to clarify some statements I made in a prior interview,” ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis said in a new statement to Deadline.

“There are no conversations about a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy at this time. We are 100 percent focused on producing season 18, with the incredible Krista Vernoff at the helm, and the amazing Ellen Pompeo leading our ensemble and co-executive producing. As the leader of ABC Signature, I meant only to convey my support and optimism for Shonda’s brilliant creation,” Davis continued.

Well, that’s all very disappointing. But at least the network is still committed to making sure that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is a hit at ABC.

On the plus side, at least Davis didn’t try to put out a statement that would tease fans. He got right to the point and put all of those rumors to bed for the night.

ABC Signature Boss On Developing New #GreysAnatomy Spinoff & “Gut Punch” Of #RebelABC Cancellation https://t.co/PPJSQ4u9JH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 25, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 coming in the fall

It was recently revealed that ABC ordered more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. There had been a lot of questions about whether or not the show was going to come to an end with the Season 17 finale, but we are going to get to watch the show again in the fall.

It’s not exactly clear who will still be on the Grey’s Anatomy cast by that point because some of the stars were still in negotiations for new contracts very recently. Fans should make sure to tune in for the final two episodes of the current season to find out how it all turns out.

We also have some information about the Grey’s Anatomy season finale for anyone who wants to look ahead. That episode arrives in June and it should have a lot of emotional moments that fans of the franchise have come to know and love over the years.

The great news is that Meredith Grey survived her bought with COVID-19 and that she is ready to get back to work. But will she ever be the same? That might be an overarching storyline that bleeds into Season 18 of the show.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.