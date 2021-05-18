Grey’s Anatomy season finale: Spoilers from synopsis for final episode

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has been a tough one for the character of Meredith Grey. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale looks to be an episode full of revelations and exciting moments for fans. A synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 17 also reveals a few spoilers about what is going to happen to wrap up the current season.

On the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we learned that Dr. Jackson Avery is leaving Seattle. Actor Jesse Williams is going to do other projects and the final episode he will appear on is called Tradition.

There are still three new episodes left on the Grey’s Anatomy schedule this season, though, so there is a lot more to cover than just Avery and April Kepner riding off into the sunset together. Could there be a hint at a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off featuring Avery and Kepner? Or is that just wishful thinking?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Regarding the final episodes of Season 17 for Grey’s Anatomy, it will be interesting to see if other characters bid farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial. No matter what happens, ABC has ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, so we will get to watch new episodes in the fall.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers for season finale

Below is the full synopsis for the June 3 episode called Someone Saved My Life Tonight. This will serve as Season 17, Episode 17 for the show and it will debut at 9/8c on that Thursday evening.

“It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.”

There is a lot to unpack from that brief synopsis, but it’s fun that a lot of focus will be on the wedding for Maggie and Winston. It has been a dramatic and emotional season of the show, so getting to see a lot of joy from the Grey’s Anatomy cast will be a welcome few moments during the season finale.

Thursday, we say goodbye to Jackson 😢 pic.twitter.com/GHuNPNsTGk — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 14, 2021

Meredith and Jo shifting jobs?

Meredith Grey has been sick and in bed for most of the season, even though viewers got to see her spend a lot of time on the beach during her dreamlike sequences. It allowed her to reconnect with a lot of characters from the past, including husband Derek Shepherd. Now, she may be ready to try something new when it comes to her job.

With the synopsis mentioning that we are going to see Meredith taking on a new role, we can’t help but wonder if we are heading toward seeing her referred to as Chief Grey when Season 18 rolls around. That could certainly introduce a fresh dynamic to the show.

And in regard to Dr. Jo Wilson, she recently spoke to Meredith about no longer being happy as a general surgeon. This opens the door for her to change specialties before the season comes to an end and ABC stating that she makes a “life-changing decision on the season finale” suggests she’s about to do just that.

Make sure to tune in for the rest of the new Season 17 Grey’s Anatomy episodes this spring because each one has important revelations that will change how the show looks and feels ahead of next year.

I directed this !!! Watch live this Thursday !!!! @GreysABC https://t.co/F7CVnQ9SsW — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) May 15, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.