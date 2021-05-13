When is the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17?

Jackson Avery and April Kepner were always fun to watch on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been an odd one when it comes to ABC presenting new episodes for the fans. The season started off rough due to production delays that stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since that slow start to the current season, the show has been trying to catch up with episodes. At least the network could produce those episodes, and fresh content will still be coming out when the month of June arrives.

On the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we finally got to see the reunion between Jackson Avery and April Kepner. Unfortunately, it also led to the bad news that actor Jesse Williams is leaving the show.

ABC also decided to take a break from new episodes to present a flashback to Season 2 in the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy time slots for May 13. It meant that fans were going to have to wait a bit longer to see the final scenes for Dr. Jackson Avery.

When does Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?

The next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled to debut on Thursday, May 20. It will air in the regular time slot of 9/8c on ABC, and it is going to be one of those episodes that viewers should not miss.

Season 17, Episode 15 of Grey’s Anatomy is called Tradition. The network presented an extended synopsis that reads as follows:

“Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues; Koracick and Levi fight to save a pregnant woman’s grandfather as she goes into labor; Maggie keeps a watchful eye on Meredith.”

There is bound to be a lot of emotion in that final episode for Jesse Williams, but more so for the viewers at home. He has been on the show since 2009, and it is going to be hard for fans to say goodbye.

More Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 episodes

It looks like there are going to be 17 episodes airing during Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. That has not been officially confirmed by ABC yet, but a tentative schedule suggests that new episodes will air on May 20, May 27, and June 3.

It might be safe to assume that the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will air on June 3, but only pencil that in until we relay some specific information about it.

The great news is that no matter when or how the current season of the show ends, Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has been ordered by ABC. It means we will get new episodes in the fall, with star Ellen Pompeo signing on to return for more.

Ready to scrub in for another season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vSZw5VIU5o — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 12, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.