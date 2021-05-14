Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule: More Season 17 episodes coming to ABC

Meredith Grey will be more active during upcoming Season 17 Grey’s Anatomy episodes. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy TV schedule still has some new episodes left to show from Season 17. In addition to that, fans are already excited about the news that Grey’s Anatomy got renewed for Season 18.

But before we start looking at what will happen during Season 18, we need to find out how the current storylines are going to get wrapped up. That means ABC needs to finish airing Season 17 episodes over the next few weeks.

Following the reunion episode for Jackson Avery and April Kepner, ABC took a week off from new episodes to present a blast from the past. On the night of May 13, ABC scheduled two Season 2 episodes. One of them originally aired after the Super Bowl all those years ago. These were the ones that guest-starred Kyle Chandler and involved a “bomb” in the ER.

But after those two repeat episodes on May 13, the schedule looks to jump right back into action with new content. A big deal is getting made about the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as it will be the final time that we get to see Dr. Jackson Avery on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 schedule

Below is the tentative Grey’s Anatomy schedule for the rest of the current television season. Write this down in pencil, as things are subject to change at ABC, and it wouldn’t be the first time something got shifted later. For now, we can continue looking forward to this new content over three consecutive Thursday evenings.

May 13: Two episodes from Season 2, beginning at 8/7c.

May 20: Season 17, Episode 15 called Tradition

May 27: Season 17, Episode 16 called I’m Still Standing

June 3: Season 17, Episode 17 called Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Grey’s Anatomy season has been a rocky one

Nothing has been smooth about the presentation of the current season of Grey’s Anatomy. The season got off to a rough start due to production delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It also means that viewers will get to watch far fewer episodes than in a typical television season.

At least we can all look forward to the show returning with a normal season next fall, so there is that to hang on to as the current season comes to a close. And this season of Grey’s Anatomy has certainly presented several really memorable moments, so it wasn’t a total loss.

We got to see the return of Derek Shepherd as he met with Meredith Grey on her beach, Chyler Leigh returned to provide Lexie Grey with some closure, and we even got to see T.R. Knight return to the show as George.

There were also some somber moments, headlined by the death of Dr. DeLuca and his reunion with his mother. We had been worried that the show was getting too close to killing off Meredith Grey as well, but she has survived her bought with COVID-19, and she should return to being a doctor for Season 18.

Make sure to tune in each Thursday night until the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy because we are sure the writers have a few dramatic moments left to reveal.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.