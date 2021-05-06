Grey’s Anatomy cast: Japril reunion arrives with a brand new episode

Jesse Williams shares the screen again with Sarah Drew as the Japril reunion takes place on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

April’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy finally airs tonight on ABC. Fans have been waiting for the Japril reunion for a while now, with the hope of it happening dating way back to when Meredith first started seeing people on the beach.

Sarah Drew is back to play April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 14, which brings back a character that shared a lot of screen time with Jesse Williams as he played Dr. Jackson Avery over the years.

This is an important episode of the show that will primarily focus on Jackson, who has appeared a bit lost on the show recently. When viewers saw that he was heading out on a road trip in a previous episode, it immediately became clear to many viewers that we would soon see April again.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

But as the synopsis for the new episode indicates, it isn’t just April that Jackson is driving to see on Thursday night. He is heading out to see his father, but during the same episode, Jackson is going to be spending some time with April as they discuss life, loss, and the kid for which they share custody.

When is the Grey’s Anatomy Japril reunion?

The Japril reunion takes place on Thursday, May 6 at 9/8c on ABC. The new Grey’s Anatomy episode is called Look Up Child, and it serves as Episode 14 of the current season.

We are in a season that will seem shorter than in the past due to production delays that were incurred because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also very unclear when the Grey’s Anatomy season finale will air this spring.

What we do know is that according to the ABC TV schedule, the show will not be airing a new episode on May 13. Instead, two episodes from Season 2 will begin airing at 8/7c, and they are the ones that revolve around live ammunition being stuck in a patient. It leads to the bomb squad coming in and the guest-starring appearance of actor Kyle Chandler as Dylan Young.

April returns to #GreysAnatomy tonight at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/SH6nL1dxDk — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 6, 2021

Some Grey’s Anatomy spoilers about Japril episode

Ahead of this new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Sarah Drew has been taking part in interviews where she has spoken about what it was like to film with Jesse Williams again and how she felt about a Japril reunion.

Drew revealed some spoilers about the show that might have seemed obvious to some viewers, including where April has been living for the last few years.

When it comes to Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, this is definitely one of those episodes that fans are going to want to watch live. It’s an important chapter in the history of the Japril relationship, and it is certainly a story that has a big place within what has already been covered this season.

Plus, it’s a great treat to see another former star from the show pop up to possibly give her character closure.

The Japril reunion you've been waiting for is TONIGHT at 9|8c on ABC. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/THgWmJpkQE — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 6, 2021

Recently, Chyler Leigh returned to Grey’s Anatomy to play Lexie Grey one last time. She spoke about how nice it was to bring closure to that character and how it was good for the fans to see her on the screen with Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) again.

Could we see more returning members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast before Season 17 comes to an end? Tune in and find out.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.