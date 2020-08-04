Goliath Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Amazon Studios’ legal drama Goliath has proved an absolute hit with fans who love hard-hitting courtroom dramas. We’ve had three wonderful seasons of Billy Bob Thornton’s grizzled lawyer standing up for the little guy, but will there be a fourth?

Yes, yes, there will. A fourth season was announced way back in November 2019, and it promises to be a great one, with the production crew pulling out all the stops.

At the time, co-head of Amazon Studios Television Vernon Sanders said: “Goliath has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video.

He continued, “We’re so thankful to Billy Bob [Thornton], Larry [Trilling], Geyer [Kosinski], Jennifer [Ames], Steve [Turner], and the entire Goliath team for bringing this series to life.”

Unfortunately, there is some bad news. Sanders also said that this would be the last season. Ever. “We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year,” he explained.

However, if the fourth season continues to be a major hit with its customers, it’s very possible that Amazon will find a way to keep producing episodes. But that is mere speculation at this stage.

On November 14, 2019, the official Twitter feed of Goliath tweeted, “Billy’s not done yet. #Goliath will return for its fourth and final season.”

When is Goliath season 4 likely to come out?

Now that we know there’s definitely going to be a season four, it is a little more challenging to say precisely when it will be out as Amazon has not given us a release date.

Amazon initially stated that it would be available to stream in 2020. However, the spread of COVID-19 around the globe has brought most TV production to a crashing halt. Unfortunately, there is currently no word on how far along the show is with regard to filming, or even if filming has begun.

We can make an educated guess from the release dates of the previous seasons, which imply it should be out October 2020. But that’s only if there were no delays due to the pandemic. The good news is that Amazon has not amended its original statement on a 2020 release, so fingers crossed.

Goliath season 4 cast updates?

It looks like Goliath will be pulling out all the stops for season 4 when it comes to casting as they will be joined by some real acting heaving weights.

Ew announced in February that none other than J. K. Simmons would be joining the show. The Whiplash star will be playing George Zax, the head of a big family-owned pharmaceutical company.

Simmons will be joined on set by Bruce Dern, who will be playing George’s brother Frank. Frank is described as the scientific genius and ostracized black sheep of the Zax family.

It was also announced by Variety that Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), and Clara Wong (Billions) would be putting in regular appearances in the next season.

Osment will also be playing a member of the Zax household in the role of Dylan Zax. He will be the weakest link in the family and is described as someone who isn’t the brightest or the most ambitious.

Wong will be playing Kate Zax, and is the family’s trusted chemist; however, she apparently feels conflicted over her loyalties to the family business.

Malone will be playing Samantha Margolis, the managing partner and de facto head of the Margolis & True law firm. She is described as having to deal with adversity within her role alongside debilitating health issues.

Otherwise, we can obviously expect to see Thornton back as Billy despite us last seeing him bleeding out in a parking lot after he was shot by Diana Blackwood (Amy Brenneman), so it’ll be interesting to see how the writers spin that.

We can also expect Nina Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagia, Diana Hopper as Denise McBride, and Tania Raymonde as Brittany Gold to return as season 4 regulars.

What will Goliath season 4 be about?

The show’s executive producer Lawrence Trilling said in 2019 that the next season would see Billy McBride taking on a case that tackles a timely global crisis impacting an entire generation.

He added, “I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story… and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast.” But unfortunately, he didn’t reveal much else about the plot.

But from what we’ve heard from the casting roles above, it seems Billy will be gunning for big pharma this series. The show introduces a new antagonist with each season, and the Zax family will most likely be the bad guys this time around.

The first three seasons of Goliath are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.