Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Amazon Prime?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan brought the classic Tom Clancy character to the small screen on Amazon Prime Video.

The character, who had appeared in several movies in the past, came to life thanks to John Krasinski taking on the role and showing him before he was the hero movie fans got to know.

However, with two seasons under wraps, fans want to know if Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will return for a third season. We have some good news for you.

Here is what you need to know.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Jack Ryan?

This is the best news of all – there will be a Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 coming to Amazon Prime Video.

In February 2020, Amazon announced that it renewed Jack Ryan for the third season.

Expect there to be eight episodes, just like the first two seasons, when it arrives. However, don’t expect it too soon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Release date latest: When is Jack Ryan Season 3 likely to come out?

It takes a long time to make a season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

“It was logistically challenging to work on all eight episodes that we’re shooting on three continents with four different directors and often two – and sometimes three – crews shooting at once,” producer Carlton Cuse told The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, Cuse talked about shooting each season of the show.

“It was a huge undertaking. It’s kinda like mounting a huge feature film… it’s like an eight-hour movie… it took us a year-and-a-half to make it. We shot it in five cities on three continents.”

With that said, Cuse has stepped down as showrunner but will remain on as the executive producer. Paul Scheuring (Prison Break) will step in as his replacement.

This means, since it is not filming yet, there is no chance we will see Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 until late 2021 at the earliest.

Jack Ryan Season 3 cast updates

John Krasinski returns in Season 3 as Jack Ryan, the CIA analyst who started working in the field in this series.

That is the only confirmation but expect there to be more returns to the cast of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

From the sound of it, Wendell Pierce will not be back as Greer when it comes to action scenes, but there is always a chance he could be there in a desk job role to help as Ryan’s “man in the chair.”

Abbie Cornish’s Dr. Cathy Mueller was not in Season 2 of Jack Ryan, but there is always a chance she could return. However, nothing is confirmed.

Jack Ryan Season 3 spoilers

Jack Ryan is a CIA analyst who left his desk job for the field in tracking down a dangerous terrorist in the first season. In the second season, it picked up months later when Ryan went to South America.

For fans who don’t know, this Jack Ryan series is based on the novels by Tom Clancy.

The novels started in 1984 with The Hunt for Red October and included 27 books in the series. However, Clancy only wrote the first 10 novels, with The Teeth of the Tiger as his final one by himself.

He then wrote the next four books in collaboration with authors Mark Greaney, Mike Maden, and Grant Blackwood. Clancy died in 2013 and, starting with Support and Defend in 2014, Gleaney and Marc Cameron took over writing Jack Ryan novels.

In the novels, Jack Ryan went from a CIA liaison to the President of the United States over time.

There have also been five movies based on Jack Ryan. Alec Baldwin played the character in The Hunt for Red October (1990). Harrison Ford played him twice in Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

Ben Affleck played him once in The Sum of All Fears (2002), and Chris Pine took on the role in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recriut (2014).

Without Remorse is coming in 2020 with the character of John Clark, from the Jack Ryan universe.

As for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV show on Amazon Prime Video, Season 3 will see a change for Ryan.

“And it felt like the sweet spot was in that moment where he goes from being an analyst to being an operative in the field for the first time. That was the part that seemed the most traumatic and compelling,” Cuse told IndieWire.

There is no word on whether the third season will play out a story from the books or if it will be another original storyline.