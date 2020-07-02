The Boys Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Amazon Prime?

Season one of The Boys was a surprise hit for most of us. The show brings in elements of satire as well as dark themes about what being a superhero could really do to someone’s ego.

Only in the HBO series Watchmen and the comic book series it is based on have these ideas felt so fully realized within the genre. So, naturally, the hype for season 2 is well earned.

The finale left much to be desired with Billy Butcher and Homelander in a cliffhanger that raises more questions than answers. But luckily, the wait isn’t far for the return of Amazon’s hit show.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When is The Boys Season 2 release date? What can we expect from Season 2? Here is everything we know about the Amazon Prime show.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Boys?

While this may not be a huge surprise, The Boys received a renewal for season 2 pretty fast. In fact, the series was renewed ahead of its premiere on July 19, 2019, and the series premiered on July 26.

It’s also one of the most streamed shows on Amazon since the company decided to join the streaming wars. Given this knowledge, the show would have been renewed eventually anyway.

Release date latest: When does The Boys Season 2 come out?

Lucky for us, the series has been given an official release date, and it’s just around the corner.

Fans of the comic book world may be a little bit surprised to discover that Season 2 will begin September 4, 2020, according to an online announcement by Patton Oswalt, who will now play a role in the show.

It is slightly encouraging to realize there is such a short wait before the hit show hits Amazon Prime again.

That said, there is some other unfortunate news for fans of The Boys, binging this audience favorite will not be an option for Season 2.

According to Entertainment Weekly, while the first 3 episodes will all come out at once on the September 4 date, the rest will hit the streaming service one at a time every week.

The Boys Season 2 cast updates

All of The Boys are back, including Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Jack Quaid as Hughie, and Karl Urban as Billy the Butcher.

Most of The Seven should also return, including Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Jessie Usher as A-Train, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Unfortunately, we have no word if Alex Hassell will reprise his role as Translucent in a flashback. Based on everything that is known, it looks like he will not return.

Fans of Simon Pegg will be disappointed to hear his character will not return. Speaking to Collider, Pegg explains that he will not return to the series saying, “They got me out of the way, I did my little bit. It was very fun to do that show. I was pleased to be a part of it.”

The exceptionally talented Giancarlo Esposito is supposed to play a bigger role in Season 2 as Mr. Edgar. Between his appearances in the Breaking Bad universe and The Mandalorian, Esposito is on fire right now with his television roles in 2020.

Finally, Aya Cash will be a newcomer this season as Stormfront. Her role is said to be an antagonist this season.

That character is said to be similar to Shazam and Thor, having the power of flight as well as electricity to electrify enemies. Interestingly, the character was originally a male in the comic.

The Boys Season 1 Spoilers: What should you remember to prepare for season 2?

Season 1 left a lot of viewers begging for answers, especially for the case of Billy Butcher. Most of the series had Billy thirsty to kill Homelander for raping his wife Becca, and possibly being responsible for her disappearance.

At the end of the season, though, Homelander discovers that Becca Butcher has been alive the entire time and was relocated by Dr. Vogelbaum.

Why though? Because Becca was having Homelander’s child and is raising his son in an unknown place.

Thus, bringing the show to the enthralling cliffhanger where Billy tries to use Madelyn Stillwell as bait because Homelander has a weird Oedipus issue with her.

But Billy is shocked by Homelander’s ambivalence towards her life as he burns holes straight through her eye sockets and through her head–killing Madelyn.

He believes Madelyn lied to him about Becca’s whereabouts and her being dead.

Billy decides to detonate the bombs that were attached to Madelyn anyway with them both inside. Moments later, Billy wakes outside in someone’s front yard, and Homelander has saved him.

Billy then discovers the front yard belongs to Becca, who comes outside and to his shock — has a child who belongs to Homelander.

This is where the show left viewers begging for more.

The first 3 episodes of The Boys will hit Amazon Prime September 4, 2020.