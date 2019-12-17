Who plays Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian? Giancarlo Esposito joins Star Wars series

The character of Moff Gideon makes his first appearance on The Mandalorian this week. The actor who plays this mysterious and seemingly important part is going to be instantly recognizable to a lot of television viewers.

When the first trailers for the new hit show on Disney+ were revealed, Moff Gideon was showcased within them. The reason for this is that the actor who plays him has a distinct screen presence.

It could also be due to the fact that this is a character who is about to become a big antagonist to the Mandalorian. We will all have to tune in on the early release date to find out for sure.

Who plays Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian?

Actor Giancarlo Esposito will appear in Chapter 7 of The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon. There is a lot of mystery surrounding this particular role, but if the trailers are any indication, he looks to have some power and a lot of drama could take place during his first appearance.

Esposito has been acting for a long time, appearing as supporting characters in many movies and popping up during important story arcs on many television shows. Despite years of work, he is now best known for his time on Breaking Bad.

When it comes to television villains, Gustavo “Gus” Fring has to be near the top of the list in regard to deeds and believability. From the very first time that Gus appeared on Breaking Bad, it was clear that Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) would have a difficult time dealing with him.

The character of Gus now appears on Better Call Saul, which is a prequel series to Breaking Bad currently airing on AMC.

In regard to where people may have also seen Giancarlo Esposito over the years, he also appeared on Homicide: Life on the Street as Mike Giardello, on episodes of Miami Vice and CSI: Miami, and recently on Godfather of Harlem as Congressman Powell.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.