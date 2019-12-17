Mandalorian Chapter 7 release date: New episode drops early on Disney+

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Mandalorian Chapter 7 arrives early for Star Wars fans this week, as Disney+ wants to allow fans time to enjoy it before the last Skywalker movie debuts in theaters.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out on Friday, December 20, which would be the same day a new episode of The Mandalorian debuts. Now, Disney+ is spreading it out a bit so fans don’t have to choose just one.

Mandalorian Chapter 7 release date and time

The seventh episode of the new Star Wars show will drop on Wednesday, December 18. That’s two days earlier than normal, with the expectation that it will be available at roughly 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Disney+.

The episode synopsis reads as follows: “An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.”

Getting to see the new episode two days earlier is going to be a fun treat for viewers, especially with the popularity that the show has found during its first season.

Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by Brian Matyas (3/10) pic.twitter.com/fdfmKLRqdz — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 25, 2019

During the last episode, which was released on December 13, the Mandalorian was tasked with joining a crew of mercenaries on a mysterious mission. It turned out that he was being hired to break someone out of custody that he had helped put there.

Called The Prisoner, Chapter 6 featured a lot of interesting guest stars that included Mark Boone Junior (Bobby Elvis from Sons of Anarchy), Bill Burr (comedian), Clancy Brown (Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers), and Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks from Harry Potter films).

Chapter 7 is considered the penultimate episode for Season 1, with the finale scheduled to be released on Friday, December 27. It’s a quick season, but the good news is that Season 2 has already been ordered.

A release date for The Mandalorian Season 2 has not been announced, but the expectation is that Disney+ will work to have it released in 2020. The need to build off of the buzz generated from Season 1 could be important for the company.

For potential viewers who have been waiting to get caught up, now is the perfect time to watch the first six chapters before Disney+ releases Chapter 7 on December 18.

The Mandalorian Season 1 releases a new episode each week on Disney+.