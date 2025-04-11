GMA viewers call for Ginger Zee to get a new show as she fills in as ABC co-host

Ginger Zee’s fans would love to see the Good Morning America meteorologist get her very own show.

The 44-year-old serves as a certified broadcast meteorologist and the chief climate correspondent for ABC News.

The New York Times best-selling author is used to delivering the weather to GMA viewers, but this week, she deviated from her usual role.

As she shared on Instagram, Ginger was a co-host on GMA3 on Thursday morning.

She posted a carousel of photos on the social media platform, sharing pics of herself alongside her co-hosts for the day: Eva Pilgrim, Will Reeve, and DeMarco Morgan.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the first slide, the quartet was joined by Chef Masaharu Morimoto as they learned how to make grilled vegetable sushi.

The second slide featured Ginger sitting on stage with Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was in an arm sling after suffering an automobile crash earlier in the week.

Ginger Zee uploaded another group shot from the stage in the third slide.

In her accompanying caption, Ginger wrote, “Hope you can join us today on @abcgma3 – I’m sitting in as co-host with @evapilgrim @willreeve_ @demarcomorgan – @thesherylleeralph plus @chef_morimoto is going to teach us how to make a grilled vegetable sushi at home!@samwnek.”

Ginger’s post received hundreds of likes, and her fans showered her with compliments.

Some even suggested she get a show.

GMA viewers want to see more of Ginger Zee on the air

“You need your own show! We’ll give it a catchy original name like, ‘Good Morning America 4,'” wrote Instagram user @floridabronco.

Ginger appreciated the comment, replying, “🙌thank you!”

A second commenter added, “Ginger please tell us this is a permanent thing loved this format and loved you as a cohost.”

“Thanks so much!” Ginger responded. “Just dropping in but appreciate your support 🙌.”

“It’s always nice seeing you outside of the 2 hour GMA,” wrote a third Instagram user, to which Ginger replied, “Hooray ❤️.”

Ginger’s fans leave some compliments. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger channels a daytime talk show host’s fashion sense

Earlier this week, Ginger showed off an outfit she styled without buying any new clothing.

Still going strong amid her #NoNewClothes challenge, Ginger recycled some clothing pieces to resemble another daytime TV star’s style.

Ginger wore a black vest, a white tie-neck blouse, khaki-colored trousers, and nude pumps.

In her caption, Ginger admitted, “Felt like I was channeling @drewbarrymore vibes with this outfit.”

“All pieces I owned put together in a way I haven’t worn yet. But now will! Something about a vest,” she continued. “Happy [Wednesday] everyone. #nonewclothes will be 3 years in June.”