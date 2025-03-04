Ginger Zee models her ‘kind of Oscar’s glam’ in GMA after-party dress

Ginger Zee continues to prove that you don’t need to wear brand-new clothes or break the bank to look fantastic.

The Good Morning America meteorologist went full-on glam for an Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Ginger shared some photos of her outfit choice on Instagram on Monday.

The 44-year-old looked chic in a vintage black gown to which she added red opera gloves with a poufy accent.

In the second slide of her carousel post, Ginger showed off the back of her dress, which featured a low cut and white beading along the hem.

The best part is that Ginger’s dress was a second-hand item.

Ginger Zee opts for an environmentally-friendly Oscars after-party dress

As she explained in her accompanying caption, Ginger Zee borrowed her Oscars dress from Amanda del Castillo of ABC 7 News Bay Area in San Francisco.

The mom of two wrote, “#NoNewClothes going strong (will be 3 years in June). Today’s Oscar after-party dress borrowed from @amanda.abc7 who got it from her grandmother!”

“A borrowed vintage hand-me-down having extended life is my kind of Oscar’s glam ❤️ check out Amanda’s look and story from the Oscars,” she concluded.

Amanda commented on Ginger’s post, noting how “incredible” Ginger looked in her dress.

“Thank you for your time and influence— because I didn’t spend a thing on my Oscars outfits. And they were all 🔥 Haha! This is so cool, @ginger_zee. Thank you 🙏🏼,” Amanda added.

Ginger responded, writing, “Love it all and happy to inspire if it means I get a fresh borrow 😂 see you in person soon ❤️”

Ginger’s fans gushed over her Oscars party freebie

Others joined Amanda in the comments section, oohing and aahing over Ginger’s attire.

One such Instagram follower told Ginger she looked “Just gorgeous.”

“Beautiful dress. Love the back,” wrote @evelyn_e_oja.

Another fan added, “Wow 🔥.”

Ginger’s hairstylist, Merilyn Mitchell, added, “😍STUNNING🤩,” to which Ginger replied, “Missed you always but @scott.waldman1 did me right.”

Ginger’s fashion choices are helping the environment

Ginger is nearly three years into her #NoNewClothes challenge.

Rather than buy new clothing, Ginger either borrows from friends and family, buys secondhand, or shops her closet.

Her efforts make an impact on the environment.

Joining the #NoNewClothes challenge means Ginger contributes to saving water, reducing her carbon footprint, limiting the amount of waste she sends to landfills, and improving her mental health.

As Remake reports, “Fashion corporations are tricking you into buying more and more. The truth is, plenty of research suggests that buying more stuff doesn’t make us happier in the long term—In fact, materialism is linked to an increased loneliness and loneliness, in turn, increased materialism.”