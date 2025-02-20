Ginger Zee shares her ‘go-to’ karaoke song: ‘I didn’t say I was good at it’

Good Morning America producers had some fun with their crew this week.

Before the cast’s February 19 segment, GMA producers caught up with the hosts as they made their way to the set at Times Square Studios in New York City.

The hosts were approached and asked to partake in a fun Q&A session shared in a Reel on Instagram.

“We promise you NEED to stick around for the end… it might be the greatest karaoke we’ve ever heard 😂🎤,” the caption read, along with the hashtags #karaoke, #singing, and #bts.

The video featured broadcasters Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Text across the screen asked, “What is your go-to karaoke song?”

Good Morning America anchors share their ‘go-to’ karaoke songs

Robin shared that her favorite karaoke song was I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston, showing off her dance moves with some of the crew.

Michael Strahan proved he could sing when he did a short rendition of Oh Sheila by Ready for the World, and Lara Spencer shared that she enjoys singing along to Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

GMA producers approached Ginger on her way to the studio on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old mom of two was clad in a vibrant purple dress as she toted a taupe bag, holding a GMA microphone to deliver her answer.

“Waterfalls by TLC cuz I love doing the rap part,” Ginger admitted with a smile and a laugh.

“I didn’t say I was good at it,” she added, laughing again as she walked away.

Although Ginger was being modest about her karaoke skills, she proved otherwise in a recent Instagram Story.

Last month, Instagram user @kimmy_robinson_66 uploaded a video of Ginger for her birthday – rapping along to Waterfalls by TLC.

Ginger’s friends cheered her on in the background as she held a microphone and entertained the crowd, who were clearly impressed with her skills.

Ginger has been busy updating viewers on record cold temps

After Ginger shared her go-to karaoke song on GMA, she returned to work as the chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News.

Ginger has been busy this week, updating viewers on the frigid temperatures and winter storms blasting the nation.

As arctic blasts continue to make history with record lows across the country, Ginger braved the below-freezing temperatures in New York City.

She went outside on Tuesday morning and filmed herself for an Instagram Reel update en route to work.

“I’m out the door. Wind chills in the teens this morning. It’s cold again!” Ginger began.

“But it’s nothing compared to the record cold that’s happening in the Northern Plains,” she shared, still wearing her undereye patches as she headed to work early in the morning.

Ginger stayed on task, updating her followers as she sat in her makeup artist’s chair, getting ready for set.

Once Ginger was finished with hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she remained focused on her job, delivering more weather updates from the GMA stage.