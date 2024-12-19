Ginger Zee explains absence as viewers ‘worried’ for GMA meteorologist

Ginger Zee is back in the swing of things after missing a day at work.

Good Morning America viewers are accustomed to seeing Ginger for her morning meteorology segments on the morning show.

But this week, GMA viewers noticed that Ginger was MIA on Tuesday.

Ginger’s fans expressed concern on social media after noticing her missing from their TV screens on Tuesday morning.

On X (formerly Twitter), one of Ginger’s followers wrote “Ginger are u ok? When will u be back on GMA? Worried about you.”

Ginger didn’t explain her absence but assured her fans she was alright in her response.

“All good, I am back tomorrow,” she wrote.

Ginger Zee addresses a fan. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

Ginger underwent a sleep study on Tuesday

Over on Instagram, Ginger Zee went into detail about why she was missing from her morning segment.

Ginger uploaded several photos, including two selfies, in which she was hooked up to wires placed all over her head and face.

A third slide featured a screenshot from an app reporting that Ginger had received more restorative time than usual.

That was because Ginger underwent a sleep study.

As she wrote in her caption, “Have you ever done a sleep study?”

“I’ve been wired up for almost 24 hours for an overnight and 5 naps, an important test for my narcolepsy journey. I did one of these in 2001 but doctor needed a fresh one,” she explained.

“So here I am. Wired up. I’ll see you all back on @goodmorningamerica tomorrow!” Ginger concluded.

Ginger was missed on GMA

Ginger’s fans and followers were relieved to learn she was okay and her absence was only temporary.

In the comments section of her X post, Ginger’s supporters reached out to express their feedback.

“Great news. George S. needs a friend right now,” quipped one X user.

Another commenter added, “We viewers miss ya when your out!”

Ginger found sympathy from a follower who had shift work for the National Weather Service for 23 years.

Admittedly, they could relate, sharing they felt as though “the fog had lifted” and they “had been jet-lagged for two decades.”

Ginger’s fans reach out. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

Ginger is a proponent of getting proper rest

Lack of sleep is nothing new for Ginger, unfortunately.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ginger recently called for her fans and followers to “stop glamorizing” overworking.

The 43-year-old chief climate correspondent for ABC News shared a quote that urged others to reconsider viewing their overwork as a badge of honor.

Earlier this month, Ginger complained about a lack of sleep from her unconventional hours working as a meteorologist for a morning TV show.

At the time, Ginger had slept like a “normal human being” for four straight nights —the first time in a long time.

Typically, Ginger is up before dawn getting ready for her GMA appearances.

But as she told her followers, waking up before four o’clock in the morning “is just not good for you no matter what time you go to bed.”