Ginger Zee claps back at body shamer: ‘I love my thick thighs’

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee isn’t letting her critics get her down.

The chief climate correspondent for ABC News responded to a body-shamer who took a shot at her physique online.

The critic headed to X (formerly Twitter), where they targeted Ginger, condemning an outfit she wore while filming an episode of Good Morning America.

Ginger shared a video on Instagram, including screenshots of comments from the online troll who made unflattering remarks about her legs.

The Reel was set to a voiceover of Kourtney Kardashian lackadaisically proclaiming, “I just don’t have the energy for this. I’m unsubscribing from this drama.”

Ginger uploaded the critic’s tweets, which claimed a dress she wore on set was “way too short” for her “huge [thighs].”

“That is meant for a slender frame,” the commenter continued. “Not flattering at all.”

Ginger defends her ‘thick’ thighs

Ginger also shared her response to the X user, which proved she wasn’t bothered by the online criticism.

She wrote, “I love my thick thighs and I disagree with you … also, if I have too thick of thighs, who doesn’t?”

Ginger ended her video with gratitude, telling her fans via text over the video, “I see and appreciate all your kind comments – thank you.”

The 43-year-old ABC News personality then uploaded several uplifting comments from her fans.

In her accompanying caption, Ginger wrote, “My little sister knows these audio trends so well…thanks @elaina.elizabeth for the inspiration. #thickthighs.”

Ginger’s supporters lambaste her naysayer and shower her with support

In addition to the comments Ginger shared from X, her Reel received an outpouring of comments from Ginger’s supporters on Instagram, who boosted her spirits with some complimentary remarks.

“Lordy, these people!! You look great!!” read one such comment.

Another Instagram user told Ginger she’s “perfect” the way she is.

“Intelligent, great sense of humor & you are a great dancer (DWTS!),” they added. “Your hubby is one lucky guy!”

@walterkitsmiller added that Ginger is “perfect” and called her “fit as a fiddle.”

Ginger’s fans continued to swarm her comments section, telling her how “fantastic,” “gorgeous,” “amazing,” and “pretty” she looked in her outfit.

“Keep on being the fabulous icon you are Ginger!!!!” wrote one Instagram user.

Ginger’s fans rallied around her. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger lets the negative comments ‘roll off’

Ginger responded to one of the comments, sharing that, at one point, she received an onslaught of negative emails.

@lisamarwhite commented that as a young reporter, someone took the time to e-mail her about her appearance and noted that she couldn’t imagine “taking time out of your day to leave negative comments on how someone looks.”

In response, Ginger revealed that she used to “get flooded with” similar comments.

“Fewer between these days but I have so much experience letting them roll off,” Ginger wrote. “I’m in a great place.”