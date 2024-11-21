Good Morning America producers are ‘obsessed’ as Ginger Zee brings back the 90s

Ginger Zee isn’t afraid to try out a new look.

The Good Morning America personality recently debuted a short new bob.

Ginger added blonde highlights to her shorter new ‘do, and this week, her GMA hairstylist, Scott Waldman, decided to try something different.

The 43-year-old meteorologist shared a Reel on Instagram this week, showing off a fun new style with her hair.

In the video, Ginger videoed herself from her GMA dressing room before filming a segment.

She showed off her hair, flipping the bottom of it with her hand as she smiled.

The hit 90s song I Swear by All-4-One played in the background, and in text over the video, Ginger wrote, “My hair stylist assures me the 90s hair flip is BACK… what do we think?”

Ginger then included several pages from Delia’s catalog, a popular retail company from the 90s, showcasing some models sporting similar haircuts.

“Ok @scott.waldman1 says the 90s hair flip is BACK… what do you think?” Ginger asked her followers in the caption, adding, “I feel like a Delia’s catalog ❤️😀🥰.”

Ginger’s fans are loving her 90s-inspired look

Ginger’s followers obliged the social media call. They left many comments on her Instagram post to reflect on her 90s hair flip.

“You look great!” penned one of Ginger’s followers.

Another comment came from Good Morning America’s official Instagram account and read, “Obsessed with this look 😍.”

Others chimed in, telling Ginger she “always looks nice” and that her new hairstyle looked “great” on her.

One of Ginger’s fans told her the hair flip looked “perfect” on her and admitted that she inspired them to get their haircut.

“Same!!” added another fan inspired by Ginger’s big chop.

Comments from Ginger’s fans. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger still hasn’t bought new clothes

While Ginger Zee is willing to change up her look from time to time, one thing hasn’t nearly two years: her wardrobe.

Ginger is still on the #NoNewClothes challenge train, meaning she hasn’t purchased any new clothing or pairs of shoes.

Rather than contribute to landfills, Ginger is helping to save water, CO2 emissions, and money, and reduce waste.

As Remake explains on its website, “It takes discarded clothing approximately 200 years to decompose fully.”

“In the meantime, decomposing clothes contain dangerous chemicals, microplastic fibers, and release greenhouse gasses, putting both the planet and the health and well-being of communities near these landfills at risk,” the statement continues.

In addition, excess shopping can contribute to negative mental health effects, per the site, and research suggests that having more clothing can increase loneliness.