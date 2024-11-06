Ginger Zee’s fans react to her ‘stunning’ fashion choice that helps combat anxiety

Ginger Zee has perfected the art of dressing fashionably while preserving the environment.

For the past two and a half years, Ginger has abided by her wardrobe mantra: no new clothes.

Ginger jumped aboard ReMake’s #NoNewClothes trend in an effort to address overconsumption by saving water, CO2 emissions, waste, and US dollars.

Rather than buy new clothing—shoes included—Ginger either “shops” her own closet, rents outfits, or buys secondhand.

Proving that she’s still complying with the challenge and looking fashionable while doing so, Ginger shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, modeling some of her recycled outfits.

In the first slide, Ginger donned a lovely red dress that accentuated her fit physique.

Ginger shared a video of herself on Good Morning America in the second slide, showing off a yellow turtleneck sweater and navy skirt ensemble.

And in the third slide, Ginger modeled a burgundy dress and matching heels on the set of GMA at Times Square Studios in New York City.

Ginger Zee shares how she ‘spices’ up her wardrobe in an environmentally-friendly way

“Almost 2.5 years and still on the #nonewclothes train,” Ginger began her post’s caption.

As she shared, Ginger mostly focuses on wearing clothes from her own closet, but she’ll “spice” things up by renting from companies such as Rent the Runway, ModLux.Rent, or Closest Closet.

Ginger has even bought clothing from her ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts.

“I love fashion, it’s important, but at this moment the pause has taught me a lot about the psychology of consumption and it’s so empowering,” Ginger continued in her caption. “Circular economy is possible for so many parts of life.”

Ginger’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over her ‘stunning’ red dress

Ginger’s post racked up nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours, and in the comments section, her fans and followers gushed over her red dress in the first slide.

“Wow!!! U look good in red!!!!” expressed one such fan.

Another told Ginger how “great” she looked in all three outfits and noted, “The red dress though you look stunning.”

Ginger’s fans loved her red dress. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another fan agreed that Ginger looked “stunning” in the red dress.

“Love the red dress!” added @viccxphoto6565.

Ginger explains how she’s changed her thinking about consumption

One of Ginger’s curious fans wanted to know if Ginger misses the excitement of treating herself to something new now and again.

In response, Ginger explained that if she “really loves” something that she rents, she’ll treat herself.

“But I actually don’t think of it like that at all anymore,” Ginger revealed.

Ginger explained how she “treats” herself. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

As she explained, her mind has “flipped” on the topic of consumption.

Ginger confessed that whenever she felt she deserved to treat herself, she would ask herself “what else is going on that I might be trying to fix or run away from.”

The ABC News Chief Meteorologist added that there are “tons of great data” on consumption and how it “actually works against us” by making us more anxious and depressed.

Thereby, Ginger is combatting anxiety and depression by consuming less — a win-win for the daytime TV personality.