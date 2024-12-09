GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee pleads: ‘Stop glamorizing overworking’

It’s no secret that Ginger Zee has a jam-packed schedule.

As Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist and the chief climate correspondent for ABC News, Ginger’s job requires that she rise and shine before the sun does.

While most of the nation is deep in slumber every weekday, Ginger is up and at ’em, getting ready for her morning at Times Square Studios in New York City.

Despite the grueling demands of her job, the GMA star stressed the importance of taking time to recharge and focus on what really matters instead of idealizing the notion of overtaxing ourselves with work.

The 43-year-old television personality got her point across with a post originally uploaded by Jay Shetty on Instagram, which she reshared to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The post featured a quote from @katylesson on X (formerly Twitter) regarding overworking.

Ginger shares a quote, begging her followers to stop ‘glamorizing’ overworking

It read, “We need to stop glamorizing overworking. Please.”

The message continued, “The absence of sleep, good diet, exercise, relaxation, and time with friends and family isn’t something to be applauded.”

Ginger shared a quote about being overworked. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“Too many people wear their burnout as a badge of honor and it needs to change,” the quote concluded.

Ginger is ‘grateful’ for sleep amid her demanding schedule

Earlier this month, Ginger shared a post on X about sleeping like a “normal human” for a change.

In the post, Ginger noted that she got adequate sleep four nights in a row and was grateful for the much-needed rest.

“For 20 years I’ve been working odd hours & I often forget how waking up before 4 am is just not good for you no matter what time you go to bed,” Ginger told her followers.

Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

Ginger’s followers shared their experiences with waking at odd hours, including @FrankPOliver, who talked about his nephew waking at 2:30 or 3:00 in the morning for his job at a radio station.

In response, Ginger wrote, “It’s so wrong.”

Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

A day in the life of Ginger’s GMA schedule

As Ginger mentioned, she wakes up before 4:00 a.m. on work days.

In a 2023 TikTok, Ginger filmed herself getting ready for a GMA segment, sharing her morning routine.

Ginger wakes at 3:45 a.m. to prepare for her 7:00 a.m. call time. She finishes her hair and makeup and changes into her wardrobe to be ready to start work by 6:15 a.m.

As Ginger shared in an interview with Us Weekly, “People are done with their night, and I’m starting my day.”

Ginger usually forecasts the night before filming her GMA segments to save time.

Her hair and makeup routine takes nearly one hour, and then she heads to set to begin taping.

After completing her segments, Ginger is ready for a mid-morning snack before returning to her New York home.

Once she’s back home, Ginger stays active with an hour-long workout.

Afternoons are when Ginger checks her social media and preps for her next morning on set at GMA.

By 7:30 p.m., Ginger starts preparing to end her evening; by 9:20, she’s off to bed for the night.