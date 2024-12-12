Ginger Zee reveals why she blocks her kids’ faces on social media

Ginger Zee explained why she keeps her children’s faces off the internet.

Ginger’s fans may notice that it’s been a while since they’ve seen her sons, Adrian, 7, and Miles, 5, on her social media feeds.

At one point, the Good Morning America meteorologist openly shared photos and videos of her boys, even inviting them on air with her for special occasions.

But for the past year and a half, Ginger and her husband, Ben Aaron, have decided against showing the boys’ faces in photos and videos online.

The 43-year-old mom of two posted an explanation on Instagram today after a curious fan asked about the topic.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ginger included a screenshot from a social media user who asked, “Just curious why do you block your kids faces now when we’ve seen since born.”

Ginger explained, “The fear of AI is our main reason.”

“Also, we wish we never had,” Ginger continued. “It was never their choice and feels really exploitive these days.”

Ginger wishes she had never posted her sons’ faces on social media

Ginger Zee and Ben regret ever sharing their boys’ faces online.

As Ginger noted in her caption above, she and Ben discussed sharing photos and videos of Adrian and Miles about 18 months ago.

Ginger and Ben realized it was “not at all” what they wanted to do.

She reiterated in her caption, “Artificial intelligence was the impetus but the reasons go well beyond that.”

Ginger’s fans rallied around her

Ginger’s post was well-received, with many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers resonating with her decision.

One Instagram user wrote, “Us too, Ginger.”

“It’s ok to change when things change,” added @margchet. “Wishing you all the best.”

@cyns100 told Ginger that her sons are “not public property or public figures,” adding that Adrian and Miles can make their own decisions once they’re old enough.

“I support your choice 100%!!” they added.

Others acknowledged that Ginger’s concern was “sad,” calling the world “crazy.”

Several others commented that they agreed 100 percent with Ginger’s choice.

Ginger’s followers agreed with her choice. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger includes her sons in her photos but hides their faces

Questions about Ginger’s choice to shield her children’s images online likely sparked after the latest post on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Ginger uploaded a carousel of photos from the 50th Anniversary Dreamers Gala at the National Children’s Museum.

Ginger and Ben posed for a photo in the first slide, dressed to the nines for the event.

The second slide featured a photo of one of her sons crafting a project from cardboard, but it didn’t show his face.

Instead, Ginger imposed a winking-face emoji over the boy’s face to shield his image.

Ginger has since scrubbed most of the photos of her boys from her Instagram and X feeds, but some footage still exists on YouTube.