Ginger Zee shares ‘conundrum of life’ that had her ‘struggling’ as a mom

Typically, Ginger Zee keeps her social media posts weather-related, but this time, she shared a parenting quandary.

The Good Morning America Chief Meteorologist took to Instagram to post a photo with a lengthy caption explaining her issue.

The photo featured one of her sons peering at an arcade case filled with prizes.

Each bin was labeled with the associated number of points necessary to claim the prize.

While the photo didn’t seem like anything that would pose an issue for Ginger, she explained how it did in her accompanying caption.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“This is a moment in parenting I struggle with,” Ginger began.

As she explained, she always avoids “single use, trash plastic.”

Ginger made an exception so she didn’t deprive her son of ‘the normal stuff’

But this time, she gave in so that her son could enjoy one of childhood’s treasured moments.

Ginger admitted that despite her views on single-use plastic products, she couldn’t deprive her son at this moment.

“Seeing my child experience the joy of choosing a trinket after playing at an arcade is nostalgic and I have to bite my tongue so I don’t make him too deprived of ‘the normal stuff,'” Ginger wrote.

Ginger then questioned why the “normal stuff” consists of single-use plastic and wrote that it’s because it’s inexpensive.

Instead, Ginger offered some alternative trinkets, such as crayons, mini pads, paper for notes, or crafting items.

“A gal can dream,” Ginger added. “I know they need to make a profit…”

She ended her caption with a message of gratitude for arcade employees.

“I genuinely appreciate the incredible patience of the people behind the counter watching little kids painstakingly make this all-important decision 😂😂😂,” the mom of two wrote.

“Just sharing this conundrum of life.”

Ginger shares sustainable practices with her fans and followers

Ginger is a staunch environmentalist. She has boasted about getting rid of her own plastic bottles at home by using sustainable shampoo bars.

In a June 2023 TikTok, Ginger admitted she was “celebrating” getting rid of plastic in her shower by using shampoo and conditioner bars instead.

Ginger’s environmentally friendly practices extend beyond single-use plastics, too.

She has been on board with the #NoNewClothes challenge for over two years.

That means she has not purchased any new clothing, shoes, or accessories since June 2022.

Rather than add to the waste sent to landfills and help reduce her carbon footprint, Ginger borrows clothing, buys second-hand, or “shops” from her own closet, recycling old looks.

Ginger spoke about the reason she abides by the challenge.

“We don’t want to take away the creative license and the beauty of fashion,” she told the outlet.

“But there’s a real choice of need versus want without much thought about what this is doing to the world.”