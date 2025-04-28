Ginger Zee invites Michael Strahan on her next tornado chase

Ginger Zee thinks her Good Morning America colleague, Michael Strahan, would make a good tornado-chasing partner.

Ginger is heading to Minnesota today as ABC News’ chief meteorologist.

Due to the potential for strong tornadoes in the area, Ginger is leaving New York City and setting out west.

The ABC News chief climate correspondent took to Instagram early Monday morning to announce her departure from The Big Apple.

Ginger filmed herself as she stood inside Times Square Studios in NYC and shared some graphics depicting the stormy weather headed towards the Midwest.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ginger explained to her GMA viewers that the rain this morning could stabilize the air for a time in the Minnesota area.

Still, as Ginger warned, it could destabilize just enough to cause damaging winds and possibly even tornadoes in Iowa, Wisconsin, and southeastern Minnesota.

As Ginger stated, “The threat is out there,” along the Iowa state line.”

Ginger takes to social media about new endeavors

As Ginger Zee recorded her informational Instagram Reel, a co-worker inserted themselves into the video for an unexpected cameo.

GMA host Michael Strahan popped up in the background and surprised Ginger.

“Oh, hi, Michael,” Ginger said to him.

“Hey!” Michael said to Ginger and her followers mid-recording.

Ginger explained to Michael what was going on weather-wise.

Although Ginger wasn’t fazed by traveling into harm’s way to chase tornadoes, Michael made it clear that he wasn’t interested in doing the same.

“Okay, you’re going right into the middle of it, as you always do,” he remarked. “And that’s why I stay here, cuz I’m not tough like Ginger.”

Ginger laughed and told her Instagram followers, “We’ll see you then.”

Ginger suggests Michael should join her next tornado chase

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ginger shared her Reel and a message aimed at Michael.

In the caption, Ginger wrote, “Since @michaelstrahan stumbled into my forecast today… maybe he should come with on the next tornado chase?”

Ginger hinted that Michael Strahan should come along on her tornado chase. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger is keeping her viewers on alert as storms break out in the Midwest

Ginger has been tracking the storms on Instagram in recent days.

Earlier this week, she shared an ABC News graphic showing the potential of destructive and damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and large hail.

Ginger warned her Instagram followers in the caption, “MONDAY threat!”

“Strong tornadoes possible for parts of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin,” she continued. “Please share if you know anyone inside these highlighted areas, especially in red.”