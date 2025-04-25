Michael Strahan throws gift at GMA camera and has message for upcoming guests

Even though Michael Strahan no longer plays football, he never forgets his foes from the field.

He successfully moved into a television career, with Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday being his prominent gigs.

Those often include interviewing various sports stars and even taking jabs from guests about rival teams.

Since Michael was a feared defensive player for the New York Giants, he had many rivals, including division opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael won his first and only Super Bowl championship with the Giants in 2008 and retired later that year.

However, that Giants’ championship was 17 years ago, and the most recent champs are the Eagles, who have appeared multiple times on GMA.

Michael tosses a gift on GMA after co-star reveals upcoming guests

During a recent episode of GMA, Michael appeared in a segment with co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. Their co-star, Sam Champion, was also there and had a special item in hand for Michael.

“A few of the Super Bowl champs will be here from the Philadelphia Eagles talking about their incredible autism foundation,” Sam shared.

He then addressed Michael, indicating that Robin had identified an item to present but wouldn’t show “the whole thing.”

“I said, ‘Don’t do it,'” Robin interjected.

“He didn’t want to do it, but he’s gonna go for it anyway,” George said regarding Sam’s gift presentation.

He began to unroll an Eagles dark green football jersey with white numbers.

“I’m just gonna show the front. I’m not gonna show you the back,” Sam said, but Michael stopped him.

“Give me the jersey, Sam. Give me the jersey. Let me do it for myself,” Michael said as Sam handed it over.

The former Giants star showed the back of the jersey to viewers, which featured “Strahan” printed at the top. However, Michael wanted nothing to do with it.

“You know, all I can say is: You wish,” he said as he crumpled up the jersey and threw it directly at the camera.

His antics arrived a few weeks after UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma appeared on GMA for an interview and threw a jab at Michael involving the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles players will appear on the Friday, April 25, GMA episode.

Michael Strahan received backlash after showing his support for the rivals

While Michael Strahan’s New York Giants had another disappointing NFL season in 2024-25, the Eagles enjoyed the ultimate success with a Super Bowl victory against the defending two-time champions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia’s success throughout the season, the playoffs, and into the Super Bowl meant additional coverage of the team and its players on Fox. Adding to Michael’s fun was that Fox televised this year’s big game.

During one of Fox’s pre-Super Bowl segments, Michael appeared with star running back Saquon Barkley. He spent multiple seasons as a New York Giant before becoming an Eagle and helped fuel Philadelphia’s success.

Michael supported Saquon and the Eagles, even waving a Philadelphia Eagles flag during the segment.

It led to heavy criticism toward Michael from some viewers and fans because he played his entire career as a member of the New York Giants.

Nonetheless, his recent actions on GMA, ahead of Eagles players appearing on the show, show the intense rivalry remains, and he’s unlikely to be seen anywhere wearing that jersey.