Ginger Zee gets help from a superhero during GMA forecast

Ginger Zee shared her weather forecast with an unlikely guest on Good Morning America.

The 44-year-old ABC News chief meteorologist and climate correspondent was joined on air on Wednesday morning by a Marvel Comic superhero: Captain America.

Ginger shared a photo and some footage from the moment on Instagram in a Reel, also shared by Good Morning America.

“It’s not every day Captain America himself helps you do the weather, right @ginger_zee?!” the caption began.

It continued, “If the whole superhero thing doesn’t work out we think you’d be a great meteorologist @anthonymackie ❤️.”

In the first slide, Ginger posed next to actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released in theaters on February 14.

Ginger gives a Marvel-themed weather report

Ginger Zee smiled big as she posed with Anthony Mackie in the pic, holding his character’s shield.

Ginger also uploaded a clip of her and Anthony’s segment.

As Sam Champion announced, the duo was joined by a live studio audience, and Ginger addressed the throng of comic book fans.

“I mean, celebrating Captain America himself, and y’all, I got to hold his shield! This is very exciting!” Ginger exclaimed.

Anthony stepped in to help Ginger adjust her arms, telling her, “Your arm’s getting tired… look at that.”

Then Ginger shared how Anthony told her to hold the shield correctly, with the point of the star facing upward.

“So, tell me,” Ginger asked Anthony. “Does Captain America’s shield block us against tornadoes?”

Anthony joked that tornadoes get on the shield and dance, so she would have to hold it a certain way to deflect them.

GMA used comic book graphics to post Ginger’s forecast figures.

They took it further, sharing the temperature in several comic-themed “GMA super” cities, such as Marvel, CO, Captain, VA, Shields, MI, Brave, PA, and Superior, NE.

Ginger enjoyed having Anthony by her side for the forecast, telling him he was a “born” superhero and meteorologist.

Ginger warns viewers of impending winter storms

Later in her morning segment on Wednesday, Ginger discussed the widespread winter weather advisories.

As Ginger explained, advisories are in place from Oklahoma to Massachusetts, with dangerous winter storms producing rain, sleet, and freezing rain.

The hazardous weather will make travel impossible in some areas and may cause downed trees and/or power outages Wednesday into Thursday morning.