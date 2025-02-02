Ginger Zee fans call out ‘creeper’ for commenting on her ‘unbuttoned’ outfit

Ginger Zee puts a lot of emphasis on her wardrobe.

But in her case, it’s not in the traditional sense.

The Good Morning America meteorologist has been on a mission to be more eco-friendly with her fashion choices.

She’s gone nearly 800 days without purchasing any new clothing.

Ginger is proud to flaunt her sustainable efforts online and is regularly applauded for raising awareness of the cause.

Her environmentally safe practices caught one of her fan’s attention in a recent social media post.

Ginger receives a compliment from a fan

Ginger posted a video of one of her GMA forecast segments from January 2025 on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Ginger was clad in a long, bubble-gum pink, button-down dress, which she paired with knee-high gray boots.

One of Ginger’s fans noticed that she had worn the dress on air before and commented on her outfit choice on X.

“See wat u did with that dress. It’s one u wore many times but this time bottom portion un buttoned to accommodate boots,” their comment began.

They continued, “It’s almost like a new dress. Love that u did that. I fact u shud wear that dress like that more often boots or heels.”

Ginger reposted the comment to her X feed, explaining that she’s worn the pink dress on more than one occasion and changed it up to make it feel “new.”

“Yes! I’ve worn this one many times and just make little modifications to make it feel new,” Ginger wrote in her post.

In response to Ginger’s follower’s feedback, some of her other followers headed to the comments section.

Ginger’s fans call out ‘creeper’

Two X users felt Ginger’s fan’s comment was out of line.

“I think it’s kinda creepy that @JohnT39736927 is commenting on your clothing choices. Or any woman’s clothing choices,” replied @PennyRemembers.

“Unless it’s his wife or daughter, and then I hope they stand up for what they like,” the response continued.

Another commenter agreed, “Omg, I thought the same thing.”

Despite two of Ginger’s fans coming to her defense, one X user implied that Ginger is responsible for the “creepers” who comment on her page.

“She has a lot of creepers commenting on her page, and then again, she’s the one inviting it..,” wrote @63modman.

Ginger impresses her fans with her clothing challenge

Whether or not Ginger’s fans and critics agree about “creepers” commenting on her page, there is one thing they can agree on: they appreciate her encouraging others to consume less.

On January 24, Ginger took to Instagram to inform her followers that it had been 754 days since she had purchased any new clothing items.

In her caption, the 44-year-old climate correspondent encouraged others to consume less, share their “number,” and “break free from the ugly treadmill that so many people have been on for three decades.”

Ginger’s post was praised, including a comment from @remakeourworld, the entity responsible for inventing the No New Clothes Challenge online.

In response to Ginger’s post, the company wrote, “🤩🤩🤩 yessssss, so inspired!”

Another one of Ginger’s Instagram followers was inspired, adding, “This is awesome!! I really need to go through my closets (yes, plural 🙈) and donate the items I no longer wear. Thank you for the encouragement!! 🙌.”

Melinda Colaizzi chipped in, noting she’s taken part in the challenge.

“Congrats! It has been 24 for me! My January challenge!” she wrote.