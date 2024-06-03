Ginger Zee impresses fans with her on-air look: ‘Hottest meteorologist in the world!’

Ginger Zee is catching her fans’ attention, and not just for her meteorological work.

The Good Morning America personality joined the network 13 years ago and has worked her way up to Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News.

During her tenure on GMA, Ginger has amassed a legion of fans, both on-air and on social media, where she has millions upon millions of followers, both on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Ginger’s upbeat, relatable personality has resonated with GMA viewers, who tune in every morning for her weather segments on ABC.

Ginger shared a clip of her latest segment on Instagram, in which she talked about tornadoes plaguing the nation this time of year.

“June is SECOND-most prolific for tornadoes in the United States so don’t let your guard down!” Ginger explained in her caption.

She continued, “Also, excessive heat watches from Tucson to Redding, and temps will reach hottest earliest potentially for places like Las Vegas who could see earliest 110 on record this week! #tornado #severe #heat #recordheat.”

Ginger Zee’s fans gush over her attire

In the Reel, Ginger’s fans got a peek at her on-air attire for the morning, consisting of a flowy white dress and silvery heels.

In the comments section of her post, Ginger’s fans noted not only her work as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist but also her on-air fashion.

Expressing how much they loved Ginger’s white-hot GMA look, her fans flooded her comments with adoring feedback.

One of Ginger’s admirers remarked on her work, as well as her dress for the morning.

“You are the best meteorologist in the game Ginger! Also love the white!” commented @rjf1231.

“Cute summer dress,” added another follower.

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another Instagram user told Ginger, “Beautiful 😍❤️ love your dress 👗.”

One zealous fan added, “😍😍😍My celeb crush 🔥🔥🔥.”

Others commented on Ginger’s “amazing” fashion style, with one fan gushing, “Hottest meteorologist in the world! You always bring it and look good doing it.”

The GMA meteorologist looks fashionable while saving Mother Earth

Not only does Ginger manage to look good on the job, but she does so in an environmentally friendly way.

Ginger’s followers know that the morning TV personality partakes in the #NoNewClothes challenge, meaning that she hasn’t purchased any new clothing in two years.

Instead, Ginger opts to shop from her own closet, borrow outfits from friends and relatives, buy secondhand, or rent her clothing.

Ginger’s efforts have helped to preserve water and CO2 emissions, prevent waste build-up, and save more than $1,000,000.

Furthermore, Ginger has managed to help save the planet without sacrificing fashion — a win-win for the beloved TV star.