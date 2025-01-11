Ginger Zee refuses to remove mask while filming in LA despite critic’s plea to ABC: ‘I will not’

Ginger Zee has been reporting on the frontlines of the wildfires in California.

As just about everyone is aware, deadly wildfires have been ravaging the Los Angeles area.

The ongoing blazes have prompted hundreds of thousands of emergency evacuations and caused unimaginable loss for thousands of residents, some of whom have lost their lives as a result.

Once the fires shifted and things calmed down in certain areas of LA, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee was on the scene.

Ahead of the weekend, Ginger filmed among some of the ruins, clad in a yellow firefighter’s jacket and an N-95 mask to protect herself.

Ginger explained that the LA area is experiencing a severe drought despite it being a typical wet season.

Although Ginger provided some valuable information during her broadcast, one of her critics was more focused on something else entirely: her wearing a mask while filming.

Ginger Zee’s critic complains she wore a mask during her broadcast

On X (formerly Twitter), Ginger shared a post from a Good Morning America viewer who complained that she didn’t remove her mask while taping her segment.

The critic posted, “Plz ask @Ginger_Zee to remove mask for the 2 minutes on air! We already know she’s in great danger,” tagging ABC’s X handle at the end of their tweet.

In response, Ginger fired back while putting her critic on blast.

Ginger clapped back at a critic online. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

Ginger fires back at her naysayer

“I was out for 5 hours straight doing more than what you see— I will not take my mask off and risk my lungs, thanks!” she wrote.

Ginger’s critic didn’t back down, however, adding, “I see plenty of unmasked reporters, in fact, I am watching one of your coworkers reporting maskless.”

“It is difficult to understand with a mask,” @DanFrommeltdan continued. “I certainly don’t expect anyone to ‘risk their lungs.’ Stay safe!”

Ginger continued to clap back at her critic. Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

Again, Ginger didn’t back down, this time pointing out, “They might not have as long for exposure?”

“I don’t know who it is but one hit is different than 45 minutes of non stop promos then two hours of show and more promos after,” Ginger concluded.

Ginger is keeping viewers abreast of the LA fires

On Thursday afternoon, Ginger removed her mask when she reported that the air quality in the area had significantly improved.

Ginger surveyed the Altadena area and told her followers, “The air quality has improved significantly, at least at this moment here, so that’s why I’m able to talk to you without a mask on.”

While touring Altadena, Ginger admitted it was “heavy to watch” residents return to discover their homes had burned to the ground.

Ginger shared harrowing footage of the remnants of a first responder’s home that had been in his family for generations.

“I just feel for these first responders who often work, like, those long shifts, and then they come home, you know, to this,” Ginger told her followers.

She continued, “And then [they] have to go back out and work. I mean, they still have to do their job, and that is so hard.”